EMMA — Westview senior tennis standout Isaiah Hostetler will continue his competitive playing career in college at strong NAIA program Indiana Wesleyan University as he signed with the Marion school on Feb. 8.
A big reason he chose Indiana Wesleyan was the scholarship he was offered. He chose the Wildcats over Bethel and Grace. Isaiah’s brother Elijah plays tennis at Bethel.
“I also think they will be able to make me better as I grow older,” Isaiah Hostetler said of Indiana Wesleyan. “To hit with great players will boost my game a whole lot.”
Hostetler knows he needs to grow as a doubles player. His play in singles has been special for the Warriors.
Hostetler finished with a prep career singles record of 101-9, including 75-6 playing No. 1 singles the last three seasons. He was 26-3 playing No. 3 singles as a freshman.
Hostetler is a two-time 2nd Team All-State selection by the state coaches and a two-time KPC Media Group Prep of the Year. He was a three-time state finals participant, twice with his Westview team in 2019 and 2021 and once by himself this past fall.
Hostetler won a quarterfinal match in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Singles State Finals, then lost the only match of his senior season to eventual state champion Aaron Gu from West Lafayette Harrison. That ended a 29-1 season.
“It was a great year,” Hostetler said. “I checked off all the boxes. It was phenomenal.”
Hostetler will study accounting at Indiana Wesleyan.
The Wildcats men’s tennis team is coming off a special 2021-22 school year where it finished 41-5, won the Crossroads League Tournament and reached the semifinals of the NAIA Championships in Mobile, Alabama, after defeating Southeastern (Fla.) 4-1 in a second round dual and getting past Xavier (La.) 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
So far this school year, Indiana Wesleyan is 9-9 and is about three weeks into its spring season. It lost to top seed Grace 4-0 in the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament in the fall.
