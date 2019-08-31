KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys tennis team broke down a wall against another perennially strong area team on Saturday, defeating the Fairfield Falcons 4-1.
“This is really meaningful for our seniors because they haven’t beat Fairfield before,” Knights coach Aaron Edwards said. “Fairfield is a lot like Angola where they have been good for a long time. It’s a goal of ours to beat teams like that.”
All East Noble wins came in straight sets in its fourth straight dual win after starting the season with losses to two of the toughest teams on its schedule in Westview and Bishop Dwenger.
Freshman Vittorio Bona remained undefeated on the season at No. 3 doubles, defeating sophomore Collin Troyer 6-0, 6-1.
“Vito has to get stronger, but he has the tennis brain from his dad,” Edwards said.
Nolan Ogle won at No. 2 singles over Riley Behles 6-2, 6-2 along with both doubles teams for East Noble (4-2). Connor Hesher and Max Bender won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and seniors Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief prevailed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Edwards said his doubles teams were much better than they were against Angola on Wednesday.
“We worked on being more aggressive at the net,” Edwards said. “They were trying and experimenting with different strategies and it seems to be working out.”
The Knights lost the junior varsity dual to Fairfield 6-4. Juniors Kyle Blackburn and Jacob Graden both won singles matches for East Noble by an 8-5 score. Ryan Ludwig and Kanon Combs won at No. 1 doubles in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (7-5). Knights Grant Schermerhorn and Bryson Ortiz won together 8-4.
East Noble will play three straight home duals in as many days after Labor Day. The Knights face Fremont on Tuesday, West Noble on Wednesday and open Northeast 8 Conference play against Bellmont on Thursday.
East Noble 4, Fairfield 1
Singles: 1. Colin Hochstetler (FF) def. Lucas Denton 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Riley Behles 6-2, 6-2. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Collin Troyer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hesher-Max Bender (EN) def. Ethan Yoder-Brandon Kauffman 6-0, 6-3. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Isaac Yoder-Dylan Yoder 6-1, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.