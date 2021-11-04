EMMA — In a sharp contrast from East Noble’s 59-15 victory over Westview in last season’s opener, the Warriors and Knights traded baskets through three quarters until the Warriors managed to pull away in the fourth and held on for a 39-33 win to begin the season 1-0.
“It was it was nice to get out for the first game and actually do what we’re trying to do and it was especially nice since we were down one starter tonight,” Westview head coach Ryan Yoder said. “East Noble lost six or seven seniors last season and it was just night and day.
Last year, the Warriors started the season 0-13 before earning their first win. Yoder said it was great to get the first win under their belt much earlier this time around.
Neither team could pull away in the first half, with Westview’s Hope Bortner and East Noble’s Bailea Bortner trading baskets to give their respective teams leads.
The Knights got in foul trouble early in the first quarter however, putting Westview in the bonus less than eight minutes into the game.
“In our next game,” Kimmel said, “We’re going to try and stay out of foul trouble so we can play man-to-man a little bit longer.”
Hope Bortner for Westview led all scorers at the half with eight points. Shortly after halftime, she left the floor after getting sick. She would come back later in the game and finish with 13 points, making three 3’s and tallying at least three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
“So the funny thing is last year, one of my girls threw up in the East Noble game,” Yoder said. “And then this year we have another, but Hope is a tough girl. She was able to come back in and step up for us and hit shots to get us the win.”
Hailey Miller was second on the team in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
“It was really good to see Hailey stepping up at the end,” Yoder said. “We always constantly talked about making reads and to see her step up and help with the press. All the girls played well and you could just go down the list. We don’t have one girl that just stands out. We need to have everybody playing and so we got that tonight.
One of our goals for this year is that we wanted to make sure that we played for entire games and we played for 32 minutes tonight,” Kimmel said. “When that lead started to stretch we battled right back. We have several varsity kids who scored more points tonight in their first varsity game than they averaged last year playing JV. I think that says a lot about how hard these kids have worked and where we’re going to be going, not necessarily about where we’re at right now. I can’t be disappointed.”
Coach Kimmel was happy with all of his players in last night’s game, including Kyndal Mynhier for handling the point well for the first time, Katie West for rebounding and scoring around the basket, Payton Quake almost doubling her average last year as a JV player in her first varsity game as a sophomore, and Bailea Bortner for hitting two threes in a tight game and also scored more points as a varsity player, among others.
“[Tonight] wasn’t great, obviously, but a million times better than what we did last year as a JV team in our first varsity game, Kimmel said. “I told these kids that are not allowed to be upset. I said you’re allowed to be disappointed because we lost tonight. We have a long ways to go and I couldn’t be any more excited about where we’re going to go with this team.”
The Knights travel to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger while Westview will head to Prairie Heights in their next games Tuesday.
East Noble JV 29, Westview 13
Ella Edwards led the Knights in scoring with nine points, including a made three. Megan Seymour and Rylie Pasztor followed her with six and five points respectively.
The game was tied at eight at halftime and the Knights led 16-10 at the end of the third quarter.
For Westview, Leigha Schrock led the team with eight points. Karis Weinberg was second for the team with three points, and Morgan Riegsecker and Audrey Taylor each made a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.