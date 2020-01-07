The Associated Press named the 2019 Indiana All-State teams class by class on Tuesday.
In Class 4A, East Noble’s Hayden Jones at wide receiver and Bailey Parker at defensive back made the first team.
Jones finished the 2019 season with 73 catches, 1,190 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he had 63 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.
Parker threw for 3,110 yards, 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied up 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions, eight passes defended, five fumble recoveries and five caused fumbles.
Angola’s Ryan Brandt also made the first team as a defensive back. The Purdue signee had one interception, two pass breakups and 43 tackles during the regular season. He was also the Hornets’ leading rusher with 557 yards and eight touchdowns.
East Noble’s Alex Manns and DeKalb’s Tylar Pomeroy were Class 4A honorable mentions as offensive linemen. The Barons’ Landon Miller and the Knights’ Jacob VanGorder were honorable mentions at linebacker.
In Class 3A, the Braxton and Brandon Pruitt of West Noble were all-state selections as a defensive lineman and linebacker, respectively.
Braxton finished with 70 total tackles (60 solo), 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Brandon rushed the ball 213 times for 1,504 yards with 15 total touchdowns. On defense, he had 101 total tackles, including 30 for loss and 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Garrett’s Cole Bergman was an honorable mention at defensive linemen, and the Chargers’ Josh Gross was at defensive back.
In Class 2A, Eastside’s Lane Burns was a defensive back honorable mention, and his teammate Lane Cleckner made it as a linebacker.
Churubusco’s Jake Fulk, Reese Wicker and Hunter Bianski all made the honorable mention list in Class 1A.
