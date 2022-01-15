LIGONIER — Everyone knows it’s coming and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.
Central Noble senior Connor Essegian scored 14 points in the third quarter, hitting four three-pointers and helping his team take control in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game.
The Class 2A No. 1 Cougars (15-0) kept the No. 6 Blazers (14-1) at a safe distance in the fourth quarter and held on to win 62-44 for their third straight conference tournament title.
“It means a lot because they are marked men,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “They’ve had three successful seasons and are No. 1 in the state. People are out to get them every time they play. We get everybody’s best shot. It means a lot that these kids can overcome that.”
“It’s something that we wanted. It’s one of our three goals every year, regular season, conference tourney and sectional and on. To get one of those three years in a row is a big step,” Essegian said.
Essegian led all scorers with 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting. He also pulled in nine rebounds and a pair of steals.
His performance reminded Bodey of the game he and former Cougar Sawyer Yoder had in the 2020 NECC Tournament championship game against Prairie Heights. Essegian and Yoder hit a combined six threes in the third quarter to turn a 29-27 halftime deficit into a 51-43 lead. The Cougars went on to win their first conference title since 1970.
“He and Sawyer got on fire in the second half. He was on fire tonight,” Bodey said.
Essegian was 5-for-11 from beyond arc against the Blazers.
Connor Lemmon had seven points, and Logan Gard finished with six. Ryan Schroeder had five points, five rebounds and three assists.
Logan Fry hit three triples in the first half and led Eastside with 11 points. Owen Willard had nine points, and Gabe Trevino and Santino Brewer each finished with eight.
The Cougars got off to a hot start in the first quarter. Jackson Andrews hit a corner three, then Essegian and Gard each hit jumpers for a 7-3 lead. After a three from Fry, Central Noble finished the period on a 7-0 run, ended by a steal and dunk from Essegian right before the buzzer.
The Blazers responded and did so from three-point range.
Schroeder hit a three to make it 22-8 two minutes into the second quarter, then Eastside went on a 13-0 run with two threes from Fry and one from Willard. Gard went to bench with two fouls, which allowed some penetration into the lane and passes out to the perimeter.
“We didn’t have our rim protector in there and it hurt a little bit,” Bodey said. “In the second quarter, they forced some drives and got some looks, but we were in pretty good positions.”
Essegian had a putback to end the run, but a nice back-door play by Brewer and a tip-in by Caeden Moughler with a few seconds left tied the game, 25-25, at the break.
Eastside took its first lead of the game on a runner by Willard early in the third quarter, then Essegian took over.
“It was our turn to run. We wanted to have that be their only run they got,” Essegian said.
He hit his first three at the 5:05 mark of the quarter. After a putback by Gard, Essegian drilled another one from distance. A fadeaway jumper inside the arc was followed by two pull-up threes to push the lead back to double digits.
Eastside got as close as eight less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars defense was too stout in the final eight minutes to allow any sort of comeback.
Essegian and Lemmon finished the game from the free-throw line and were a combined 7-of-7 in the final 80 seconds to seal the win.
However, Essegian wasn’t done.
He threw down another monster dunk in the final seconds to put the finishing touches on another incredible tournament run by the Cougars.
