KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s senior class has an opportunity to do something no other class has done before them, go undefeated.
The Knights (14-0) have a laundry list of seniors who have made an impact on this season, and there aren’t enough superlatives to describe what this class has done for East Noble football.
“They’ve been very football committed group,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said. “They get their butts in the weight room. They’ve taken a lot of pride in getting bigger and stronger. They’ve done all of the things we’ve asked.”
This group has grown up playing football together since they were in elementary and it’s something they bonded over for a decade.
“I think it’s the way we’ve bonded. We’ve known each other since we were in kindergarten playing football. I think the connection is there and we’re all in,” East Noble senior quarterback Bailey Parker said. “Everybody has shown up to practice. Everybody has been here all summer. We’ve just put so much time in to it, and we just think we need to push our hardest and get the best out of it.”
It’s been a good class of athletes that’s won a lot of football games. They were good in middle school.
They went undefeated as freshmen. Now, they are just one win away from finishing their high school careers on the highest of notes.
“Our parents have told us. It’s something that was always said to people. We would be the ones to do something, and here we are four, five, six years later doing it,” East Noble senior wide receiver/defensive back Gage Ernsberger said.
Quite a few of the seniors are multi-sport athletes and that’s something Amstutz loves about them.
“That’s what we love, kids that want to compete,” Amstutz said. “There’s a lot of competitors, and there’s a lot of personalities. They’re fun kids and sometimes they’re frustrating but a lot of fun.”
Parker has had really productive senior season on both sides of the ball. He’s has thrown for 2,997 yards, 39 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, and he’s run for 1,323 yards on 179 carries and 18 touchdowns. He also has 81 tackles (six for loss), five interceptions and five fumble recoveries on defense.
Both senior wide receivers Ernsberger and Hayden Jones have seen their numbers dramatically improve from their junior season.
Jones missed the first three games of last season and only had 19 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown. This season, he’s the team’s leading receiver with 73 catches for 1,190 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Ernsberger has 611 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, which is double what he had last season.
Eight of the team’s top 11 tacklers are seniors, including Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, who leads the defense with 13 tackles for loss. Parker is tied for the team lead with five interceptions and has recovered a team-high five fumbles.
Senior kicker Joe Painter has hit four field goals this season, and none bigger than the two 30-yard attempts he hit against Hobart on Friday night. He’s also 64-of-69 on extra point attempts.
The senior class has displayed a type of leadership that has had an effect on the underclassmen and has helped them also shine on the field on Friday nights.
“We’re not closed off like past seniors have been. We’re open to having sophomores and juniors on the field with us. We just want to win and will do whatever it takes,” Ernsberger said.
Juniors like Justin Marcellus, Cole Schupbach and Jacob VanGorder and sophomores Chris Hood, Brett Christian, Rowan Zolman and Nick Munson have all had an impact this season and will continue to in the future on the foundation laid by this year’s senior class.
“Just watching upperclassmen and how they compete and what their effort level is, is a big factor. Because I want as good if not better than what they set as an example here,” Zolman said before the sectional championship game.
“We look at the (senior) class and there were definitely parts of that class that we knew we had to have some fill-ins,” Amstutz said. “What’s been remarkable about this team is how the sophomores and even though there’s not a lot of juniors, they’ve been huge. Having those fill-ins to a good class has been big key, but these seniors have been special for four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.