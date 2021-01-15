The Central Noble boys are back in the Northeast Corner Conference championship game after a tight 43-38 win over Westview at Lakeland High School Friday night. The Cougars (12-1) face Angola, which took down West Noble 57-45 at home in the other semifinal.
Central Noble won last year’s NECC Tournament with a 76-60 win over Prairie Heights. The Cougars already defeated the Hornets once this season, 65-52 at Angola.
“We’ve been in this position before on the road. It was at Garrett last year, which is a road game for everybody but me,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “That experience last year of knowing how to handle that situation. We had a hard way to get their last year. We had to go through Eastside, West Noble on the road, which both were pretty good, then ’Busco and Prairie Heights. Same this year, it’s been even harder this year with ’Busco and Westview, and Lakeland is pretty dang good too. We’ve had a hard way to get in the last two years. I think that’s the way these kids like it.”
Central Noble 43, Westview 38After the Cougars got up 12-3 on Westview (8-3) in the first quarter, the rest of the game felt like it was played in a phone booth. Neither team was up by more than seven points the rest of way, and the lead was traded back and forth like a game of hot potato.
“They battled until the end. Some plays didn’t go our way, some plays did go our way. Last year in a tight game like this, we may have just given up because we’re so dang young. We still have one senior who plays a lot and two others that are role players. I like the way they battled,” Bodey said.
In the first matchup between these two, the Cougars didn’t battle and played their worst game of the season. Since, they’ve rattled off 10 straight and are a tougher team.
“I’ve been challenging them since the first of the year about being a little bit tougher. They’ve been called soft by a lot of people, and they’re tired off it. They will not play soft another time this year. They’re tired of it, I’m tired of it and Central Noble basketball is not soft,” Bodey said. “I think we’ve shown that the last two nights.”
Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 15 points, which all came in the first half, and eight rebounds. Logan Gard had 13 points, and Sawyer Yoder finished with 10. Westview was led in scoring by Lyndon Miller, who had 15, and Mason Yoder’s 10 points.
Yoder gave the Warriors the lead with a bucket at the 3:50 mark in the second quarter.
Essegian scored the last 10 points of the half for Central Noble, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to make it 24-21.
Gard threw down two dunks top start the third quarter, then the Cougars went scoreless for the rest of the period.
But the Central Noble defense didn’t allow the Warriors to run wild. They didn’t take the lead back until Brady Yoder hit a shot with a minute remaining in the quarter.
Sawyer Yoder and Gard were both on the bench with three fouls for most of the third quarter, but they both entered the fourth quarter and took over.
“I told Sawyer going into the fourth quarter, ‘You’ve been in foul trouble, now it’s time to play. You have to make some plays,” Bodey said.
And he did.
Yoder drilled a three to open the fourth quarter then another midway through period. Both shots either gave Central Noble the lead or tied it.
The senior guard hit a pair of free throws to make it 37-35 with 3:20 left.
Gard finished off the 9-0 run with an emphatic dunk, which made it 41-35.
“Logan was active in the middle. I thought he was good defensively being big in the middle,” Bodey said.
Miller answered Gard’s dunk with a three, but Westview wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.
Angola 57, West Noble 45At Angola High School, the Hornets (7-5) ran away from the Chargers in the second quarter. Angola led 13-11 after one quarter, then outscored West Noble 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 34-17 halftime lead. The quarter started with a 9-0 run.
“Making shots and running in transition,” AHS coach Brandon Appleton said. “That’s how you make runs.
The Hornets built their lead over 20 points early in the third quarter. The Chargers got within eight midway through the fourth quarter.
“Our effort in the second half was much better than it was in the first half,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “They put pressure on us and were physical and we didn’t respond to it well.”
Joel Knox and Brian Parrish each had 20 points to pace Angola.
Austin Cripe had 20 points for the Chargers (5-4), and Brockton Miller scored nine. Zach Beers added six points.
Appleton will try to accomplish a rare feat for a coach in the NECC, win the conference basketball tournament in consecutive years with teams of different genders. He led the Hornet girls to the tournament title last season.
“It’s not going to be an easy task,” Appleton said. “Essegian has been on fire, but they got other guys who can score, too. We’ve got to be locked in and give ourselves a chance.
“We were an underdog coming into this week. We want to make a statement and build on it. We just don’t want to be happy to be there (in the championship game).”
