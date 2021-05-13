LAGRANGE — Mason Douglas had breakout seasons in soccer and basketball for Lakeland this academic year, and will look to keep that momentum going in both of those sports in college as he committed to NCAA Division III Manchester University on Thursday afternoon.
“I feel that Manchester is the best opportunity for me to grow as a player and in my academics, too,” Douglas said.
“I love them both (soccer and basketball) and didn’t want to give them up.”
Douglas scored 15 goals on a Laker boys soccer team that was starting a rebuild over under new coach Lincoln McDonald. Then he emerged to complement leading Laker Brayden Bontrager well on the boys basketball team in the winter, averaging 15 points and four rebounds per game.
Douglas blossomed for another new Lakeland coach on the hardwood in Chris Keil.
“I really just knew what they wanted me to do and ran with it,” Douglas said. “I thank them for putting their trust in me and believing in my abilities.”
Douglas’ determination and efforts in the offseason made him a better athlete, especially when COVID-19 started shutting everything down last March.
“When I was in quarantine, I hit the weight room hard at my house,” he said. “I told myself every day I want to be great.
“My teammates helped tremendously. I thank my parents and God, too.”
Douglas will continue to be a striker on the soccer pitch in North Manchester and will be a combo guard in basketball for coach Nate Conley, being both a shooting guard and playing at the point.
The Spartan men’s basketball team is coming off a 4-10 season with a large majority of its roster being underclassmen. It defeated Adrian in November, then played the rest of its season in 2021. Manchester also won a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament game.
Douglas will join Prairie Heights graduate Brandon Christlieb and Churubusco graduate Hunter Perlich on the Manchester basketball team.
In soccer, a fairly young Manchester men’s team played its season this spring and went 6-4, including 6-3 in the HCAC.
Douglas will study business at Manchester.
