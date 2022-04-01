LIGONIER — West Noble High School held its winter sports awards program on March 15.
The most valuable athletes from this past winter season were Jazmyn Smith from the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional champion girls basketball team, Austin Cripe from the boys basketball team, Nolan Parks and Peter Bradley Jr. from the wrestling team, Taylor Shoemaker from the gymnastics team and Samantha Klages from the cheerleading team.
Sportsmanship Award recipients were Ella Stoner from girls basketball, Nevin Phares from boys basketball, wrestler Gage Wroblewski, gymnast Leah Kathary and cheerleader Jocelyn Flores.
Most Improved award winners were wrestler Mike LeCount, gymnast Sarah Swartz and cheerleader Rachel Klages.
Coaches Award recipients were Shoemaker from the gymnastics team, wrestler Chastin Lang and cheerleader Alissa Banda.
Also from varsity girls basketball, Smith won the Rebounds trophy. Mackensy Mabie was awarded leading the team in free-throw percentage and steals. Sherlyn Torres received the Assists trophy, and Sara Gross received the Scholar Athlete Award.
Also from varsity boys basketball, Cripe received the Rebound and Assists trophies. Ayden Zavala was the team’s defensive player of the year, Joshua Rosales received the Mental Attitude award and Bradyn Barth won the field-goal percentage award.
Also from the wrestling team, Bradley had the most pins and received the Scholar Athlete award. Teegan Clouse received the Freshman award.
Also from the Charger gymnastics team, Shoemaker received the balance beam medal. Rachel Klages earned the vault medal. Nellie Herrera won the uneven bars and floor exercise medals.
Also from the varsity cheerleading team, Breanna Moreno received the Newcomer award.
From the junior varsity cheerleading team, Lilianna Pedroza was named Outstanding Cheerleader and Mackenzie Snyder is the most improved cheerleader.
From the West Noble JV girls basketball team, Silvia Venturi won the Scoring trophy and received the Scholar Athlete award. Kora Hilbish was most improved player.
From the JV boys basketball team, Zach Huff received the Coaches award, Luke Schermerhorn received the Mental Attitude award, and Jordan Eash won the free-throw percentage trophy.
Award winners from boys basketball C team were Mehm Pha for Mental Attitude, Drew Burns for free-throw percentage and Isaac Mast (Coaches).
listed below are West Noble’s Winter Scholar Athletes. These student-athletes had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the second trimester.
2022 West Noble Winter
Scholar Athletes
Seniors — Tori Airgood, Peter Bradley Jr., Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Maysie Clouse, Kristen Cox, Jocelyn Flores, Andy Garcia, Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Samantha Klages, Adam Nelson, Joshua Rosales, Noemi Salas, Taylor Shoemaker, Jessica Silva, Ella Stoner and Sherlyn Torres.
Juniors — Isabella Christenson, Austin Cripe, Molly Jones, Mackensy Mabie, Giselle Pablo, Luke Schermerhorn, Ashlyn Seigel and Derek Slone.
Sophomores — JaLynn Baker, Bradyn Barth, Angelina Contreras, Jasmine Gibson, Breanna Moreno, Nolan Parks, Lilianna Pedroza, Laci Roy, David Slone, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson and Aubrey Weigold.
Freshmen — Phebie Bench, Samuel Bradley, Drew Burns. Makayla Castro, Teegan Clouse, Jordan Eash, Ariana Eicher, Miah Hilbish, Leah Kathary, Kaycee Klingaman, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Paige Taylor, Silvia Venturi and Chase Wallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.