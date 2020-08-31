LIGONIER — Westview and West Noble made quick work of their boys tennis match on Monday evening.
The Warriors came away with a 4-1 victory over the Chargers in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Westview had a couple of changes in its lineup due to COVID-19 issues.
Jethro Hostetler stepped in a No. 3 singles and Kendall Schwartz took over at No. 2 singles.
Hostetler was victorious 6-4, 6-3 in his match against West Noble’s Luke Schermerhorn. However, Schwartz was defeated by the Chargers’ Chris Miller 6-1, 6-1 in the lone win for the home team.
“Considering we have a couple due to circumstances, so that’s a couple of JV guys some playing time and their feet wet. They’re going to have to step up and play some more matches,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “It’s a good thing they’re getting experience on the varsity level because who knows what we’ll need down the line.”
The other three matches were decided quickly.
At No. 1 singles, Isaiah Hostetler beat West Noble’s Nate Shaw 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles duo of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler beat Wesley Shaw and Bradyen Bohde by the score of 6-3, 6-0.
Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers won at No. 2 singles for the Warriors with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over JJ Jacobs and Miguel Mayorga.
“For the most part, the guys took care of business where we had to,” Miller said.
Westview 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nate Shaw (WN) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Kendall Schwartz (WV) 6-1, 6-1. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Wesley Shaw-Bradyen Bohde (WN) 6-3, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. JJ Jacobs-Miguel Mayorga (WN) 6-1, 6-1.
