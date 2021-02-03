KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost its second conference game this season by a go-ahead shot with less than five seconds Wednesday night.
Bellmont’s Tyler James hit a floater in the lane with 2.9 left on the clock to lift his team to a 38-36 win over the Knights (7-9, 0-5 NE8).
The first game-winner by an opposing team was by Huntington North’s Dominic Cardwell, who hit a three with 4.7 seconds left to beat East Noble on Jan. 9.
On Wednesday, the Knights were right there until the very end.
“We played well enough to win,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “I thought we played really hard. I thought our response to a very poor effort last Friday (at Norwell) was really good tonight. I’m proud of our kids for the way they played for how they responded, for how they listen to every ounce of coaching we tried to give them over the last two days. The fact of the matter is we’re just not skilled enough yet.”
After James’ shot, the Knights tried to inbound the ball near midcourt with 2.4 seconds left, but a lob pass into Chris Hood was stolen by the Braves.
Hood led all scorers with 19 points. Owen Van Gessel finished with seven and Avery Kline had five.
James had a team-high 14 for Bellmont (9-5, 4-1 NE8).
The Knights might not by skilled enough yet, but Eakins has seen improvement from his guys through 16 games.
“We’re playing right now without the guys on day one who we thought would be our starting guards. The guys that are on the floor some of them are tremendously improved. Some of them it’s hard to tell their improvement because some guys were forced into action maybe a little bit before they were ready,” Eakins said.
East Noble opened the game with a 9-0 run and was started with a three by Kline.
James got the Braves on the board with triple at the 2:57 mark.
Hood scored back-to-back buckets inside to give the Knights a 13-5 lead after one.
“I thought Chris Hood was really good tonight. I thought that was the hardest he has played. I thought his effort was incredible. I’m really proud of him the way he responded,” Eakins said.
East Noble went cold to start the second quarter, which allowed Bellmont to scored 10 straight and take the lead after a drive by Isaiah Wellman.
A putback by Hood ended the run. Hood battled inside with Mason Reinders all night long and had to muscle his way for multiple lay-ups.
Van Gessel drove in on the left side and fought through contact for the basket and the foul. He made the free throw to make it 22-20 in favor of the visitors at halftime.
Out of the break, East Noble went inside to Hood on three straight possessions and he delivered with three straight buckets, including on the last one on which he was fouled. He made the free attempt to take the lead a 27-24.
John Ulman scored five in a row for the Braves to regain the lead before the fourth quarter.
The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter, but East Noble was able to take the lead only once after a shot in the lane by Kline made it 32-31.
Bellmont made the Knights work hard for their shots, switching up defenses between a 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone.
Wellman stole a pass near midcourt and drove in for the shot but missed. Ulman cleaned up the rebound and scored to give the Braves a 36-34 lead with 45.3 left.
“We didn’t turn the ball over a lot, but they were costly and at bad times,” Eakins said.
East Noble responded by a with a quick score from Hood.
Out of a timeout, there was a little chaos from the Braves before James found an opening in the lane to lift the ball in the air for the game-winner.
The Knights will try to end their three-game losing streak Saturday against South Bend Washington.
