KENDALLVILLE — Westview junior Maddie Stults won a championship at No. 2 singles while seniors Paige Riegsecker and Bailey Kenner earned third-place finishes as the Warriors finished second as a team at the annual East Noble Invitational on Saturday.
Westview coach Carrie Clark said that while Chesterton, who won the team title over the Warriors 22-16, is a very good team, she said her team as a whole didn’t play their best tennis.
“We had a couple positions where if we would have done a little bit better, it would have made a big difference in our final standings,” she said. “I think today was good for us because it’s a really good reminder of what we still need to work on.”
Stults was 3-0 on the day and was in peak form, defeating New Haven’s Kendall Rowland, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round, Canterbury’s Sophia Wallstrom, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals and Concord’s Esther Williams, 6-0, 6-0 in the championship.
“Maddie gave up two games all day out of three entire matches,” Clark said. “She just played really dominant tennis all day long and I’m very, very proud of her. I don’t want to expect that out of her, but we’re not surprised anymore.”
The Knights’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Rylie Pasztor and Payton Quake were the other two area competitors to pick up a championship at their position for the day.
The pairing defeated Columbia City’s Kennedy Hill and Avery Story, 6-0, 6-4, Westview senior Ella Yoder and junior Jen Osorio-Luna, 6-2, 6-3, and Chesterton’s Ella Girzadas and Sophie Hamilton, 1-6, 6-1, 10-5.
“That was a really exciting surprise because Payton’s only been playing tennis for a few weeks now,” Knights coach Aaron Edwards said. “She was running track previously and is new to the game, and she was able to step right in and join Rylie to have a really successful day against some good teams.”
As a team, East Noble placed sixth with 10 points. They were without their main No. 2 singles player in junior Sadie Potts, who was replaced in the lineup by Brooke Lindsey.
Riegsecker began her day for Westview with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Canterbury’s Kiran Kulkarni, before being pushed to the limit by eventual champion in Chesterton’s Aleksa Sorgic in a 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 defeat.
Riegsecker rebounded in the third-place match, defeating East Noble senior Bree Walmsley 8-2. Walmsley defeated New Haven’s Abigail Snodgrass, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round.
Kenner played two matches, defeating Columbia City’s Olivia Woodward 6-4, 7-5 and losing to Chesterton’s Amelia Smith, 6-2, 6-3. She was replaced by freshman Kristen Bender in the third-place match, who defeated East Noble sophomore Keegan Ball, 9-8 (7-4).
Ball, who made the jump from junior varsity for the day, picked up her first career win at the varsity level with a 6-2, 6-3 win against South Adams’ Grace Barkley.
“She got to play three matches at the position and she finished in fourth place,” Edwards said. “So that was really exciting with her when she would normally be our JV No. 1.”
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Ava Clark and Ella Brown took fifth for the Warriors after losing to Concord’s Burket and May, 7-5, 6-3, before rebounding with back-to-back wins against East Noble junior Maria Bona and sophomore Ella Edwards, 8-5, and Canterbury’s Maeren Jellison and Gabby Webster, 8-2.
Columbia City and Concord tied for third with 13 points, ahead of Concord’s 12, East Noble’s 10, South Adams’ 3 and New Haven’s 1.
“We had some really tough competition,” Edwards said of his team’s draw. “Sometimes, it’s more than just winning, it’s about improvement and I saw improvement from them today. I think it was a great experience for all the girls to just get experience on the court playing against different styles of players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.