KENDALLVILLE — It’s how East Noble envisioned starting their 2020 season with the hope to repeat the success from 2019.
The Knights beat Plymouth 31-0 on Friday night.
“I think our kids have a certain expectation about how they’re going to play, and our coaching staff has an expectation. Whether we’re talented as we were last year or not, we’re going to compete like it, prepare like it and expect to win,” said East Noble Head Coach Luke Amstutz after the victory.
The story of the night was East Noble’s defense and the havoc that it created all night long. The unit finished with five turnovers.
Plymouth moved the ball with success once in the first half and it came on their first possession. However, that possession ended with Rowan Zolman skying for an interception in the end zone.
After an East Noble punt on its first possession, Zolman picked off the next pass attempted by Plymouth’s Jake Reichard for his second interception of the first quarter.
East Noble capitalized on the interception this time with a quick drive, ending with a Justin Marcellus 8-yard touchdown run.
The next time Reichard dropped back to pass, he was picked off again, this time by Cole Schupbach. However, the senior linebacker fumbled trying to take the pick to the house.
“Last year, we were good at just stuffing things quickly and limiting runs. This year, it feels like we’re going to give up big plays maybe because we’re a little faster but a smaller defense,” Amstutz said. “I feel like we have guys that are making big plays. We have guys that are ball hawks, and we have guys that are going to make some big hits and force some fumbles, as well as get some interceptions and some sacks.”
The East Noble defense force its first punt by Plymouth, then Zolman showed what he is capable of on offense with a 24-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Dalton Stinson.
The junior quarterback looked comfortable in his first varsity start. On the next drive, he hit Nick Munson for another 24-yard score to make it 21-0 Knights.
“Awesome job in that first half especially. The second half was kind of a weird half, but an awesome job just being poised and getting the ball to the guys that needed the ball,” Amstutz said of Stinson. Stinson finished 9-for-19 with 107 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Marcellus led the team with 73 rushing yards on 13 carries.
The Knights defense was just as stingy in the second half and was able to create a couple more turnovers. Nolan Rhoades grabbed his own interception, and Zolman continued to make plays, even on special teams. He fell on a muffed punt in the end zone for another touchdown that made it 31-0.
The Knights travel to NorthWood next week.
