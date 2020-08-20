ALBION — The Central Noble athletic department released its attendance policies for each of the fall sports.
Face coverings are required upon entry for all events and when social distancing is not possible.
For home varsity football games, Central Noble will provide four separate seating areas for fans to view the game.
The home bleachers will be reserved for parents of players, cheerleaders and band members. The capacity is 250 fans, and the tickets will be sold for $5 each by coaches and instructors.
The deadline for pre-sale is Thursday of game weeks.
In the visiting bleachers, the capacity is also 250 spectators and those tickets will be sold by the opposing team in a manner they seem fit.
All unsold bleacher tickets will be sold at the east gate on a first come, first service basis.
There will also be seating available around each turn of the track. The grass inside of the south turn will be reserved for Central Noble students and band at a capacity of 150. The band will received 56 complimentary tickets, and the rest will be sold at $3 for students.
The grass area by the flag pole will be reserved for home adults and has a capacity of 50 spectators. Those tickets each cost $5 and are first come, first serve.
North of the field in the high jump area will be designated as the visiting student section and has a capacity of 150 with a ticket price of $3.
The lawn area north of the visiting bleachers will be reserved for visiting adults and has a capacity of 50 people. Those tickets are $5 and on a first come, first serve basis.
For soccer matches at Central Noble, the bleachers are restricted to a maximum of 135 people. Fans may bring lawn chairs but are asked to sit no closer than five yards away from the sideline.
At the tennis courts, the bleacher capacity is 25 people, and fans are allowed to bring personal lawn chairs and sit outside the fence.
For cross country meets, fans are encouraged to distance themselves at intervals around the course. The starting line and finish chute will be roped off to keep from bunching up around the two areas.
In the main gym for volleyball, the maximum capacity is 500 spectators (250 on the home bleachers and 250 on the visiting side).
All fans should enter building through door 14, but home fans will enter the gym through the double doors closest to the concession stands while away fans should enter through the far set of double doors and sit in the south bleachers.
The visiting restrooms are located in the junior high.
For C-team matches in the auxiliary gym, the capacity is 110 spectators and social distancing should be emphasized.
For volleyball matches in the elementary gym, the total capacity is 150 people.
