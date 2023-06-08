KENDALLVILLE — Recent East Noble High School graduate Owen Ritchie committed to playing baseball at NCAA Division III Manchester University on May 30.
“I liked their campus,” Ritchie said. “The coaching staff is down to earth.”
Ritchie hopes to play shortstop and catcher at Manchester, and will study biochemistry at the North Manchester school.
“I like the teamwork part of it,” Ritchie said of his planned area of study.
Manchester went 22-20 this past season, including 12-10 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Spartans won a game in the HCAC Tournament.
Ritchie was happy with how his high school baseball career ended at East Noble with a Class 3A sectional championship and a regional appearance. He was primarily at shortstop for the Knights, and was an important late-inning relief pitcher.
“Our record was not what we wanted it to be (12-17), but it’s nice to bounce back,” Ritchie said. “We learned how to deal with adversity.”
