Recent East Noble High School graduate Owen Ritchie, front row, second from right, committed to playing baseball at Manchester University on May 30. Sitting with Owen are, from left, his brother Warren Ritchie, his mother Kendra Ritchie and his father Chad Ritchie. Standing in the back are, from left, EN assistant baseball coach Randy Risedorph, Owen’s grandparents Jeff Stinson and Sue Stinson, Owen’s girlfriend Kim Li, EN varsity baseball coach Aaron Desmonds, and EN assistant baseball coaches Nathan Jones and Ryan Risedorph.