KOKOMO — The Westview High School boys soccer team’s drive to defend its IHSAA Class 1A state championship came to an end Saturday afternoon as the Warriors fell to Indianapolis Park Tudor 2-0 in the North Semi-State match on a warm, blustery fall afternoon at Kokomo High School.
With the loss, the Warriors finish the 2022 season 19-2-1. Park Tudor is 18-2-1 and moves on to next week’s state championship match against Greenwood Christian (11-7-3) at IUPUI Friday at 6 p.m.
Park Tudor avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to the Warriors in last year’s semi-state with Saturday’s win.
Park Tudor got an early goal in the first half off a free kick. George Ferguson took a pass off the free kick and was able to put in a shot at the 35:54 mark.
The Warriors, working with a stiff wind at their backs, controlled possession for most of the opening 40 minutes and had numerous chances, but weren’t able to finish.
The Panthers added a second goal by Ferguson at the 36:15 mark of the second half and were able to hold off the Warriors the rest of the way.
For Westview coach Jamie Martin and his senior-laden team, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, but doesn’t diminish an excellent 2022 season where the Warriors won both the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
“It’s been an absolutely unbelievable season,” Martin said. “Nobody thought we’d make it here last season, and here we are back here again. I’m proud of our guys.”
Martin said the Warriors were outplayed by the Panthers on Saturday.
“I just don’t think we matched their intensity,” Martin said. “We didn’t have that Westview intensity. But you’re going to have days like this.”
The Warriors will say goodbye to a special group of seniors, including Martin’s son Bodie, Aiden Kohlheim, Brandt Norberg, Mohamed Aamer, Ahmed Alamari, Ethan Konkle, Braden Eash, Adrian Miller, Evan Litwiller and Brady Yoder.
“It’s been an incredible journey with this group,” Martin said. “I’ve known these guys for a long time … It’s a very competitive class. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Exchange student Valentino Cevese also finished his lone season with Westview as the team's starting goalkeeper all season long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.