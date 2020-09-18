LEO-CEDARVILLE — The Knights haven’t felt the feeling of a shutout loss in a long time.
Four years in fact.
Class 4A No. 7 East Noble was defeated 24-0 by No. 15 Leo in a Northeast 8 Conference clash on Friday night.
The last time the Knights left a zero on the scoreboard was in the 2016 season opener against Indianapolis Cathedral. The time before that was in 2005 against Plymouth in the first round of sectionals.
It’s also the first time East Noble has lost back-to-back games in the same season since 2008.
East Noble coach Luke Amstutz told his team to remember that feeling after the game.
“Just disappointed. I’ve a done this a lot of times, and I expected that we were going to play a little bit more motivated and value the ball more. When you don’t value the football, you don’t win games. That’s why we lost in the state finals,” Amstutz said. “You figure that’s the ultimate lesson, then you come out and a lot of them are just trying to make a play. A guy is just trying to do a little extra. They just have to learn to do their job.”
The Knights didn’t value the ball on Friday. They turned it over five times, including a fumble on their first possession.
“The fumbles are the ones that kill me. We threw up a couple of deep interceptions in desperation. But when you come out your first series and a senior fumbles, that’s something that you have to gut-check yourself,” Amstutz said. “You have to reevaluate how you value the ball.”
East Noble’s offense struggled to maintain drives against a stout Leo defense and didn’t reach the opposing 30-yard line all night.
“Sometimes it isn’t your night, and you make some mistakes, just not prepared for the moment. It’s hard to prepare for the moment when you have a lot of young players that are learning their way and how to play the game,” Amstutz said. “We had a very emotional night last Friday night, and it just kind of wore on us. I feared this a little bit. I know that (Leo) is a good team and they were inching and clawing for another opportunity after what we did to them the last year couple of years.”
Leo scored the first points of the game after the first East Noble fumble with a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The Knights had their first drive move near the red zone late in the first half, but a penalty followed by a sack forced a punt. On the next play from scrimmage, Leo’s Kaeden Miller sprinted up the middle for a 72-yard touchdown that made it 10-0.
“I think we were playing decently well. A lot of these kids have never seen anything like that yet. I thought in the second quarter we were starting hit a stride where we were playing really good defense. Then, we put ourselves in bad field position with turnovers a couple of times,” Amstutz said.
East Noble tried to cut into the lead before halftime, but Dalton Stinson was picked off by Rylan Crawford on a heave towards the end zone.
Stinson’s next pick was also by Crawford and set up Leo with good field position late in the third quarter.
The Lions attempted one pass on Friday night, and it wasn’t Leo quarterback Jackson Barbour who threw it. Leo ran a halfback pass but the result of the play was defense pass interference on East Noble, which set up a Barbour touchdown run from the 1-yard line to make it 17-0 with 8:37 left.
East Noble finished with 10 penalties for 90 yards, and Leo had one foul for 15 yards.
The Knights fumbled on their next possession, which ultimately was the final nail in the coffin.
Leo outgained East Noble 218-188. Stinson was 12-for-25 for 124 yards and three interceptions. Cole Schupbach led the team with 54 rushing yards on 11 carries. Ethan Nickles caught three passes for 37 yards.
Now, with the Lions in the driver seat for the NE8 Conference title. East Noble can only hope they slip up somewhere down the line. The Knights hope to bounce back at home against Norwell, another team with a stout defense, next Friday.
“You bounce back by not doing anything different on Saturday. We treat every game the same. This game was no important than tomorrow,” Amstutz said. “You teach these guys that when you show up every day you show up with the same attitude and ready to work. You show up for your next opponent. Take it one week at a time and hope and pray you get another opportunity. Big time opportunities against great teams only come so often and we let one get away. We will cherish the opportunity to have it have happen again.”
