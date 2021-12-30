CHURUBUSCO — After a slow start in Thursday's game, the East Noble boys picked up the pace and raced to a 91-51 win.
East Noble (6-6) was not playing well at the start against the Eagles (0-6). There were missed lay-ups and mistakes made on the defense that allowed some easy baskets by Churubusco.
Then, in the final two minutes of the first quarter both teams started to push the ball up the floor more quickly, and that favored the Knights.
Hunter Kline came off the bench for East Noble and was the beneficiary of the quick pace, scoring the last seven points of the first quarter and giving the Knights a 21-16 after one.
"Towards the beginning of the year, we were getting a lot in transition offensively. It's funny that we haven't been able to get many in the last few weeks. That's something that we're looking to get back to and score more easy baskets," East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said.
The Knights continued to run to start the second quarter and went on an 18-2 run that turned a five-point advantage into a 21-point lead.
As a few players came to the bench after the run, he told them it was the best run of the year.
Kline scored another easy transition bucket, and Chris Hood had a pair of three-point plays that helped continue the run. The run was capped off by a perfect pass up court from Avery Kline to Max Bender, who laid it in to put East Noble up 19.
Hood led all scorers with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Hunter Kline finished with 17 points, and Spencer Denton ended up with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bender had seven, Carver Miller scored six and Eli Mark chipped in five.
During the second quarter, the Eagles only made two field goals. A steal and score by Carson Bunyan, who had 13 points and six rebounds, and a shot made by Drew Pliett, who finished with 14 points and six boards. Churubusco struggled mightily against the East Noble defense.
"We just did our job. We kept guys out of the middle and our help side was really, really good. We forced the ball out of their best two player's hands. If we can do our job consistently, we're going to be pretty good," Durnell said.
East Noble kept its foot on the gas to start the third quarter, going on a 17-5 run to double up Churubusco 64-32 midway through the period.
Hood added a couple more putbacks, and Avery Kline got in on the scoring by using his defense. He finished with a team-high four steals.
Hunter Kline and Denton combined to score the last nine points of the quarter to put the Knights up 73-36.
The East Noble reserves kept the same pace as the starters and were able push the lead above 40.
