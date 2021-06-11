PENDLETON — Westview senior girls tennis player Hallie Mast was selected to play in the 23rd Annual North/South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup ––Sunday.
The Cup is at the Community Sports and Wellness in Pendleton. The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association selection committee selected the teams, and Mast was chosen for the North All-Star team. The event will begin at 10:10 a.m. with each player competing in three rounds of play.
In her first season of playing tennis, Mast was on the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team with her partner Ella Clark. The duo finished with an undefeated record in Northeast Corner Conference regular season play and 20-6 overall. They were runners-up in the NECC Tournament to Fairfield’s Iris Miller and Chloe Yoder.
Mast and Clark helped Westview win the West Noble Sectional championship over Lakeland.
The North team will be coached by Plymouth’s Brad Haeck and Alexandria’s Matt DeVault.
The rest of the North All-Stars include Covenant Christian’s Hana Anderson, Avon’s Erika Becker, Carroll’s Emily Davis, Westfield’s Julia Gabennesch, Guerin Catholic’s Ellen Gardner, Miranda German of Plymouth, Alexandria’s Reiley Hiser, Plainfield’s Jordyn Pax and Mount Vernon’s Lydia Rugsegger.
The South team will be coached by Whiteland’s Mike Gillespie and Franklin Community’s Rusty Hughes. The roster is Mooresville’s Maely Barrett, Franklin Central’s Devin Cooney and Carly Sobieralski, Whiteland’s Sarah Scott, Franklin Community’s Haylie Rayl and Ashlee Fisk, Sydney Plowman, Sapna Vyas and Sonya Vyas of Center Grove.
