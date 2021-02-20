ALBION — A couple of big runs helped Class 2A No. 4 Central Noble pull away from Lakeland, then put them away for good.
The Cougars (19-1, 8-1 NECC) had runs of 15-0 and 19-2 that were too much for the Lakers (9-10, 5-5) and gave them a 66-41 Saturday afternoon.
Connor Essegian had a game-high 25 points, Sawyer Yoder had 23 and Conner Lemmon had five for Central Noble.
Lakeland was led by Mason Douglas, who ended up with 19. Bracey Shepherd had eight, and Brayden Bontrager was held to just six points on the day. The Cougars' Ryan Schroeder was tasked with guarding Bontrager and the help defense on him was tremendous all game long.
"He works his tail off on defense. It was a deal today where we told Ryan, 'Stay attached to him,'" Central Noble coach John Bodey said. "Then, we had good help. Ryan did a good job a making it tough on him and then on each side we had guys in gaps so he couldn't drive. Every time he posted up, we had Ryan in front and someone behind him. The guys followed the game plan defensively pretty well today."
Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net early. After Shepherd hit a three, Essegian got one to fall in transition at the 4:49 mark.
Shepherd was fouled by Essegian on another three-point attempt, and it sent Essegian to bench with a pair of fouls. Shepherd hit two of three free tosses to give Lakeland a 9-8 lead.
With Essegian on the sidelines, Yoder took over the reigns for the Cougars and scored the next 16 points for his team, including a personal 10-0 in the second quarter to give Central Noble a 22-14 lead.
"When one of them is out, the other has to be the lead. Connor was in foul and Sawyer had to be that lead," Bodey said. "We have other guys, Conner Lemmon can hit shots, Jackson Andrews can score, Aidan Dreibelbis can shoot, Logan Gard can score, Ryan Schroeder can score. Other guys can do things."
Essegian came off the bench and quickly added to the run with five quick points.
Douglas ended a six-minute drought with a bucket inside just before halftime. The Cougars led 27-16 at the break.
The second half started like the first with shots clanking off the rim for a few minutes before some tough shots began to drop.
And they started to fall rather easily for Douglas, who hit a three-pointer at the top of the key then scored in transition to start a 7-0 run by the Lakers that cut the led to six with three minutes left in third.
"I thought when they cut it to six they were just outscraping us for about three to four minutes," Bodey said. "Kind of like (Friday) night (at Fremont) we had a 15-point lead and think that's good enough instead of keeping our foot on the gas. I kind of chewed them out. If Fremont would knock off Westview next week, you're playing for a championship right now and you're letting it go because you're letting Lakeland outscrap you."
After a Lakeland timeout, the Cougars finished the period on a 7-2 run, including a couple of shots from Essegian and a putback from Schroeder.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Central Noble turned it on. Essegian and Yoder started to get 3's to fall, and Essegian stole the ball near midcourt and took it for a dunk to put the Cougars ahead 57-34.
"We cut it to six and called a timeout because our guys were gassed, and I wanted to give them a quick blow and get them ready for the stretch run," Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. "Then, Central Noble got hot and started making some shots, and we missed a few shots. Next thing you know, it went from six to 15.
"Four games in four days and the fourth is a 12-hour turnaround time, we were tired and didn't have much left in the tank quite frankly."
The Cougars continued to pull away once the majority of the starters were pulled.
Central Noble travels to Prairie Heights tonight, and Lakeland hosts NorthWood Monday.
