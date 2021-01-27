LEO-CEDARVILLE — It was a tale of two halves and then some for the East Noble and Leo girls Wednesday night.
The Knights (9-14, 3-4 NE8) needed overtime to pull out a 50-47 win over the Lions (3-14, 0-5 NE8).
Avan Beiswanger led East Noble with 19 points, and Carly Turner had 12. Bree Walmsley and Anna Becker each had six.
Leo’s top scorer was Leah May with 18 points.
The Knights had their opportunities to win in regulation but missed three free throws in the final 50 seconds. Leo’s Lena Viggiano hit a pair of free throws with 23.9 left in regulation to tie it 39-39.
Beiswanger was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound with 1.8 seconds remaining and had bonus free throws. She missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Leo’s long heave before the horn fell short, forcing an extra four minutes of play.
After a three by Viggiano opened the overtime, Beiswanger and Kylie Garton drove baseline on back-to-back possessions to put East Noble up 43-42.
Beiswanger redeemed her earlier misses from the free-throw line with a pair of makes with 1:35 left. Then, Turner stepped up to the line four times on two separate trips and made them all to keep the Knights up five with 15 seconds remaining.
May drilled a long three to cut the deficit to two, 49-47, with six seconds left. Garton was fouled on the inbounds and went to the stripe with 4.7 seconds to go. She made the first but missed the second. The Lions hurried down the court but couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.
The close win overshadowed how well East Noble shot from distance in the first half. The Knights made eight three-pointers in the first half, including their first four made shots of the game were from beyond the arc. Beiswanger made three of the four and Walmsley made the other.
A three from Becker put East Noble up 17-9 late in the first quarter.
Walmsley, Turner and Becker all made three-point shots in the second quarter, and Becker’s make from long range made it 32-18, the Knights’ largest lead of the game with 1:35 left in the first half.
However, that lead slowly evaporated in the second half.
For how well the Knights were in the first half from three was how cold they were in the second half.
Beiswanger hit a three then Turner made one at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter. Then, East Noble would be held off the scoreboard until there were 50.9 seconds left in regulation.
In the meantime, the Lions chipped away at the double-digit deficit with the shooting from May. She scored the last three field goals of the fourth quarter for the Lions, including a lay-up off a stolen inbounds pass by East Noble to cut the lead to two with two minutes left.
East Noble's next game will be Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A sectional at DeKalb. The Knights play North Side, which they beat earlier this season 66-25.
