Girls Basketball Lakers lost to Angola
LAGRANGE – Lakeland lost to Angola 48-29 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Wednesday night.
Hanna Knoll had 23 points and Lauren Leach scored 14 to lead the Hornets (10-2, 6-0 NECC) to their ninth straight victory.
The Lakers (6-7, 2-3) had their winning streak stopped at five games. Bailey Hartsough had 13 points and Faith Riehl scored eight.
Prep Wrestling Churubusco downs West Noble
CHURUBUSCO – Churubusco defeated West Noble 45-34 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
Tristan Sherman, Landon Roy, Kyler Brown and Gustavo Taylor had pins for the Chargers. Shayne Tierney won by major decision, and Jeremyah James won by forfeit.
In other action Wednesday, Lakeland lost to Fremont 58-15. The Eagles won on their senior night to improved to 9-3 overall this season.
Baseball Prairie Heights to hold camps
BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights will host baseball camps for boys in the school district from grades 5-8 every Sunday in January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting on Jan. 11.
The camps are free. The campers need to bring a hat and glove, and even a bat and helmet if they have one.
The camp will be run by the Panther coaching staff, led by new varsity head coach TJ Guthrie.
For more information, call Guthrie at 316-1882.
Prep Softball Former player takes over Lakeland program
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Athletic Department announced on Thursday, pending approval of the school board on Monday, Jan. 13, the next head coach of the varsity softball team will Katie Bowman.
Bowman is a current employee of Lakeland School Corporation as a first grade teacher at Lakeland Primary School. As a 1998 Lakeland graduate, Bowman was a part of two sectional championship teams. She played collegiately at the University of Saint Francis.
She served as a varsity assistant coach at Prairie Heights in 2003, and has been involved with various softball leagues in LaGrange County since graduating from USF. She has been a volunteer coach for Lakeland since 2004.
“Her alignment with our culture and what we are trying to build as an athletic department gives us clarity in our decision. Positioning Katie in this role allows for a lot of possibilities. We are confident that she will utilize her platform to positively impact our student-athletes, while also building upon the success of Lakeland softball,” Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith said in a press release.
Knight wrestlers fall to Huntington North
On Thursday, East Noble lost to Huntington North 41-34 in a Northeast 8 Conference match. The Vikings won five matches by pin and three by decision. The Knights compete at the Carroll Super Dual on Saturday.
