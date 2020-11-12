KENDALLVILLE — Similar to last Friday’s Class 4A sectional championship game against Leo, No. 15 East Noble (9-3) will have to slow down another potent rushing attack tonight in the Class 4A regional title game versus Marion.
Like the Lions, the Giants (9-3) run the ball a lot more than they throw it. The Marion offense has rushed the ball 452 times compared to just 88 passes through 12 games.
Their leading rusher is senior Khalid Stamps, who has 155 carries for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior Malachi Silmon has 113 attempts for 641 yards and eight touchdowns, and junior quarterback Cubie Jones has 66 rushes for 426 yards and four scores.
“Stop the running back. Stamps is a really good player. If we stop him, we win the game,” East Noble linebacker Jacob VanGorder said Wednesday.
Through the air, Jones is 26-for-53 (49 percent) with 422 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.
Marion’s offense is predicated on making big plays. Last week against Delta in the sectional championship game, Jones had a pass for 56 yards and a run for 53 yards. Both went for touchdowns.
“Just really limiting the big plays. We feel like they have a couple of guys that can really hit you hard and make some big plays. In every game recently that they’ve won, they’ve hit those big plays,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “Against Mississinewa, South Side and Delta, they hit 40- and 50-yard run plays. If we can limit that and keep people in front, you might give up a five or 10-yard play here or there, but if you can limit the big ones you maybe get to a point where they make a mistake or force a negative play that can get them off the field.”
Stamps averaged six yards per carry last week and averages 8.9 yards per attempt for the season.
“I think we’re very confident. I think we’re very physical on defense. We’ve had our moments where we’ve struggled, but in the last four games we’ve only let up 14 points,” Amstutz said. “We’ve done a great job of buckling down when we have to. I think we’ve done an amazing job of not giving up big plays, and that’s the key.”
VanGorder leads the Knights with 127 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Kainon Carico also has 12 tackles for loss, and Trace Holliday has double digits as well with 10. Holliday and Hunter Pfeiffer have eight and six sacks, respectively. All four, along with Cole Schupbach and Bryce Charles, will be responsible for getting to Stamps and Jones in the backfield.
Marion has also turned the ball over plenty of times this season. It’s fumbled 15 times and lost nine of them and thrown eight interceptions as a team.
In the last four games, Rowan Zolman has forced at least one turnover for the Knights. He has nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries on the year.
On offense, running the ball will also be key for the Knights.
“We just have the run the ball down their throats,” Schupbach said.
Schupbach rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries last week against Leo. Carico finished with 51 rushing yards on 10 attempts and had the game’s lone touchdown. Justin Marcellus had 43 yards to bring the team total to 180 versus Leo.
The Giants are great at forcing turnovers. They have 15 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries. Senior Ty’von Coleman leads the team in both categories with seven picks and three recoveries.
“Our emphasis in the Leo game was zero turnovers and we just kept it going. That’s our emphasis this week as well. Let’s make sure we’re protecting the ball and valuing the ball, making the most of every possession and situation. Punting is not a bad thing against these guys,” Amstutz said.
When Marion isn’t forcing turnovers, senior Johnny Davis is disrupting plays in the backfield. The senior has 19.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
East Noble feels great coming off a sectional championship win over Leo, but it also knows it’s just two wins away from making it back down to Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s great to be back in a regional championship. Last year, we didn’t expect to make it that far,” Schupbach said. “This year, it’s great to be back.”
