INDIANAPOLIS — Turns out there was a little magic left for the Warriors.
Westview senior Jadon Yoder scored with 1:37 left in regulation to tie Providence 2-2 in a rain-soaked Class 1A Boys Soccer State Championship match at Michael Carroll Track & Field Stadium Friday night.
Yoder's goal pushed the match to overtime, and in the extra periods, Mohamed Aamer and Teague Miser each scored a goal to give the Warriors the 4-2 victory and their first-ever state championship.
“I was worried a lot. You obviously have doubts when its one minute left and it's 2-1. You're thinking, 'You're not going to get a goal.' It's game over pretty much,” Yoder said. “That's the theme that we've had as a team over and over. We've faced so many team and came back from behind so many times. It's unbelievable. I can't believe it.”
“Well sure I was worried. They just don't quit,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “It's gotta be dramatic. I don't get it. It's so much sweeter when it happens then.”
Yoder scored both regulation goals and helped his team rally from behind in their third straight match. This time, it earned them the ultimate prize.
“I can only thank God, because honestly, I can't believe I've done this. I can't believe on a stage like this I came up clutch like that,” Yoder said.
“He played unbelievable. You guys probably saw right at the beginning of the game, Jadon was here to play,” Martin said. “How many guys can this guy take on? You could tell Jadon was here ready to play. You could tell we were all ready to play. For him to score those two, I'm so happy for him. I'm so happy for our program.”
Senior Gramm Egli earned the C. Eugene Cato Mental Attitude Award after the match.
The Warriors were the aggressor for most of the night and outshot the Pioneers 16-9 with nine shots on goal.
“We put the ball in danger and good things happen,” Martin said.
The Warriors' run could have easily ended in the sectional championship against rival Bethany Christian if it weren't for a goal from Misner in the final five minutes to win 1-0. Westview fought like it has every step of the way.
“Heart, character, persistence, no quit. It was just absolutely incredible,” Martin said. “Do I say I'm going to Disney now?”
“A lot of the guys care. It's awesome. It's unbelievable. I can't ever think of a team winning like this before. It makes you feel like you're a legend or something,” Yoder said.
Westview controlled possession for the majority of the first half and had three chances at the goal in the first five minutes of the match. Egli took a direct shot at the goal from the top of the box, but it was saved.
The Pioneers quickly moved the other way and put a shot on goal which was punched away by Westview keeper Alex Yoder.
A few minutes later, Luke Jorden got a breakaway opportunity. He beat Yoder to a bouncing ball near the top of the box and headed the ball into the goal to put Providence up 1-0 with 27:33 left in the first half.
The Warriors kept pressing and it finally paid off 10 minutes later. Misner sent a perfect cross to Jadon Yoder, who put a move on one Pioneer defender and scored to the the match, 1-1.
The scoring chances were limited for Providence in the first half, but it took advantage of a mistakes by the Warrior defense. A ball deflected off the gloves of Alex Yoder with less than 10 minutes left in the half, and Jorden took a hard shot that bounced off Evan Litwiller and into the goal for the 2-1 advantage.
Westview had three corner kicks in the first half and were unable to muster a real threat off of any of them.
Misner took a free just outside the box 15 minutes into the second half. He split the Providence wall but the shot was saved.
With 10 minutes remaining, the Pioneers' Billy Hoke had a free kick of his own, but Alex Yoder knocked it away. Hoke had another with less than five minutes left, and once again, Yoder was ready to make the save.
The Warriors didn't stop their aggressiveness in overtime. Aamer's goal came from a shot that looked like it was going wide, but it deflected off Benjamin Welp and into the goal.
The Pioneers had a couple good looks in the rest of the first overtime period, but Yoder stopped another free kick from Hoke and a header off another free kick was wide.
After Misner's goal in the second overtime, the Warriors ran out the clock, ending the magical run with a championship trophy.
