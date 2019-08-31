KENDALLVILLE — The Knights made a statement on Friday night.
East Noble (2-0) downed one of the state’s most physical football programs in Mishawaka (1-1) with a 34-29 victory.
“I think last year if there was a knock on us it was that we struggled against the run and we weren’t physical enough in the situations where we had to be physical,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “I think we played an awesome, physical game (Friday).”
The Knights, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, held the lead for the majority of the game, but the Cavemen, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, took a 22-21 lead with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter, making it the second week in a row East Noble trailed in the fourth quarter and needed a comeback. The only difference was that on Friday, the deficit was only one point and not 10, like at Plymouth the previous Friday.
With 9:41 left, a high snap over the head of Bailey Parker and an incomplete pass put the Knights in a third-and-20 from their own 14-yard line. Parker threw a fade to his left to Gage Ernsberger, who had beat his man and made the catch before going out of bounds for a 24-yard gain. Parker was 17-for-28 for 249 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 77 yards and another score.
Parker made a couple of more throws to Brett Christian and Hayden Jones to put the Knights into the red zone. On fourth-and-seven from the 11, Parker lofted another ball up to Jones, who made a great adjustment in the air to come down with the catch.
After a turnover on downs by the Cavemen, the Knights had a short field but once again stalled inside the red zone. Two field goals were missed early in the game by East Noble, and the Knights needed to put the game away with another touchdown, only up five, 27-22, with just over two minutes left.
On fourth-and-11 from the 13, Parker went to his left and placed the pass right over the Mishawaka defender and Ernsberger’s right shoulder for the score.
“I was just thinking if I put it up they’ll make the catch,” Parker said of Jones and Ernsberger. “I’ve always trusted them. I knew they could come down with the ball. I just had to put it where they could go get it, and I had all my faith in them that they could catch the ball.”
Ernsberger and Jones had big nights catching the ball. Ernsberger finished the game with six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Jones caught seven passes for 99 yards and a score.
Anytime the Knights needed a big third down conversion or a touchdown on fourth down, Parker to either Jones or Ernsberger was going to be the call.
“(Mishawaka) had eight, nine guys in the box, they’re really good up front. Where’s your advantage? Sometimes that’s your advantage. It was a big advantage and we exploited it all night,” Amstutz said.
On the Knights’ opening drive, Parker and Justin Marcellus both broke off big runs before Marcellus punched the ball into the end zone for the seven-yard score. Marcellus finished the night with 60 yards on 15 carries.
The Cavemen ran two plays before they coughed up the ball on the East Noble turf. The fumble was forced by Rowan Zolman and recovered by Jacob VanGorder.
Four plays later, Parker tossed it high into the end zone to Ernsberger, who brought it down for the score and gave the Knights an early 14-0 lead.
Then, the Cavemen did what they do best, running between the tackles over and over again before scoring on a 2-yard run by quarterback Justin Fisher.
The Knights tried to answer, driving into the red zone on their next drive, but stalled and missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.
Mishawaka was forced into a long third-down play with 5:14 left in the second quarter. That’s when the first pass attempt came from Fisher, but the pass fell short of his intended receiver, which forced a crucial fourth-down play. Still in their own territory, the Cavemen went for with a pitch to the outside and Donovan Snyder just crossed the first-down marker to extend the drive.
After the first down, Mishawka went back to the well, running it up the gut and off the edge with Fisher and Snyder, who ended the drive with a 5-yard run with 1:49 left in the first half.
“When you play a team like that, you have to be prepared that you’re going to give up rushing yardage. It’s going to happen. They run the ball every play. They’re going to make you be honest. They’re going to bust a couple of plays,” Amstutz said. “What we didn’t allow was any huge plays. I think the longest run we might have let up was 15 to 20 yards.”
“When you don’t give up big plays, you give yourself a chance. You give yourself a chance to get a turnover or force them to commit a penalty. We gave ourselves a chance.”
The longest run the Knights gave up was an 18-yard run in the first half. The Cavemen ran for a total of 277 yards on 58 attempts.
The Knights had 60 yards to go with 1:42 left in the second quarter, but they only needed 30 seconds to dice up the Cavemen defense. Parker did a good job of finding his receivers near the sideline to stop the clock. Parker hit Ernsberger for a big 34-yard gain down to the 1-yard line, where Parker found the edge on the next play and snuck inside the pylon to give his team the lead before halftime.
East Noble hosts Huntington North next Friday. The Vikings blanked Jay County 56-0 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.