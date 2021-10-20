EMMA — The Westview boys soccer team showed what type of team it is against Illiana Christian in last Saturday’s Class 1A regional championship game.
The Class 1A No. 16 Warriors (15-5) are a team with a lot of heart. They trailed 3-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation and were able to tie the match, send it to overtime and eventually win in penalty kicks.
Westview brings that never-give-up attitude into this Saturday’s Class 1A North Semi-State championship against No. 1 Park Tudor (15-3-1).
So where does that mentality come from for the Warriors?
“I think it comes from our senior leaders. I think also from the entire team. When we were down 3-1, it wasn’t just one guy that fired us up. I don’t even know that much was said. All of a sudden, everyone just stepped up,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said Wednesday.
The Westview seniors include Jadon Yoder, Abder Alrasheed, Gramm Egli, Spencer Conaster, Bodie Martin, Alex Yoder, Corey Johnson and Sean Nordman.
“They lead more by example. They’re not a real vocal group,” Martin said.
Jadon Yoder has 17 goals and four assists. Egli leads the team with 22 assists to go with his eight goals. Alrasheed has six goals and seven assists. Keeper Alex Yoder has 98 saves in 20 matches with nine shutouts.
The senior class has mixed well with underclassmen who helped them win quite a bit over the last two seasons.
Sophomore Teague Misner leads the Warriors with 30 goals and nine assists. His classmates Carson Brown has seven goals and three assists, and Sam Gutierrez has six scores and assisted on four others. Junior Mohamed Aamer has six goals and five assists.
“I’d say the chemistry is really good. I have a lot of guys on the team, and they get along really well. In practice, they push each other. I know that’s what’s made us better, especially down the stretch here. Our practices have been very competitive,” Martin said.
While the Warriors have a lot of scoring weapons, their defense, which was a question mark going into the season, has shown improvement from the start of the year.
“They’ve progressed every game. Our defense played extremely well on Saturday. Illiana had West Noble-scoring ability. They were an attack and get-in-your-face type of team. Yes, we gave up four goals, but we defended pretty well,” Martin said.
Park Tudor is a team that Martin has been able to familiarize himself with over the last few days. He’s watched some film on the Panthers and talked with other coaches.
“They’re the real deal. They’re a great team,” Martin said.
Park Tudor is led by senior Peter Dubie, who has a team-high 20 goals and seven assists.
“They have a couple of really big guys up top. I think their leading scorer is 6-3 and he’s a beast from what I hear from other coaches,” Martin said. “He’s got a strong leg.”
Junior George Ferguson has 17 goals and a team-leading eight assists, and senior Humza Raza has scored 12 goals and four assists.
Martin said Park Tudor reminds him of a team that’s a lot like Illiana Christian.
“They’ll shoot from anywhere, and they have a solid defense,” Martin said.
Panther goalie Matthew Bender has 56 saves in 19 matches. He’s allowed just nine goals and has 13 shutouts.
The key for the Warriors is to play their style of being a possession team to help their attack.
“I think the key for us is we have to play well defensively, and we have to own the midfield,” Martin said. “If we can win the midfield, that just helps our attack and helps us go.”
Saturday’s game will be the first game on turf for Westview since its season opener at Wawasee on Aug. 17.
“We’re more of a possession team, so we look forward to it. We have some speed and turf is fast. We’re actually looking forward to the game being on turf, especially after that mud pit on Saturday. Wow!,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.