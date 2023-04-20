FORT WAYNE — Every once in awhile, northeast Indiana high school baseball teams get a pretty cool experience of playing at Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High Class A Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
East Noble and Blackhawk Christian both got that opportunity Wednesday night as the two teams met in a Parkview Sports Medicine Classic contest.
The Knights entered the top of the seventh inning with a 2-1 lead and a chance to get a much-needed win, but the Braves rallied with three runs and then turned away an East Noble rally in the bottom of the seventh to get their own much-needed victory.
Both the Knights and Braves had to wait an extra half-hour for their game, as North Side and New Haven needed bonus baseball to settle their own Parkview Classic contest. The Legends won 2-1 in 10 innings.
East Noble cracked the scoreboard first in the nightcap when Dale Groff drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead.
Blackhawk Christian tied it in the top of the third. East Noble took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, and kept the score there until the top of the seventh, when the Braves were able to take advantage of a couple of Knight errors to rally for the three runs that provided the winning margin.
It was a disappointing result for East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds and his nine, who played well most of the night.
“We played six innings of really good baseball,” Desmonds said. “Then we kind of threw it away there in the seventh.”
Still, Desmonds said it was a great overall experience for his guys.
“It’s always exciting,” Desmonds said of the trip to Parkview Field. “Great atmosphere, great facilities, great for our kids.”
The Knights collected nine hits on the night. Cole Strick was 4-for-4 with an run batted in. Deegan Munk was 2-for-4.
Tyler Aumsbaugh started for East Noble and pitched three strong innings, striking out three. Parker Kerr finished up in his first outing of 2023, pitching four innings and giving up just one earned run on two hits, walking one and fanning a pair.
On Thursday evening, the Knights were shut out at Carroll 7-0.
Class 4A No. 3 Carroll improved to 10-0 with the win. East Noble fell to 2-5.
The Knights return to action tonight at home against Westview.
Carroll hosts Northridge in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday with the first game set for a 10 a.m. first pitch.
