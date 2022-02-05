NAPPANEE — West Noble proved everyone wrong.
The Chargers (7-17) did the improbable and defeated Tippecanoe Valley 56-51 to win the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional championship on Saturday.
“Indescribable is probably the right word,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “For the season that we’ve had and the stuff we’ve been through and for the girls to put it together at the end is amazing.”
“We had a really crappy season and just to come out yesterday and prove them wrong, even Lakeland, who beat us twice and beating them. Coming into tonight’s game, we wanted to prove everyone wrong,” West Noble’s Jazmyn Smith said.
Smith led all scorers with 22 points and nine rebounds.
“She’s an awesome kid. To fight through everything she’s been through, the ankle injury early in the year, we’ve all been some COVID ups and downs and sickness and now the knee injury. To fight through all that, it’s just incredible. You could tell there’s some heart in there. I’ve been trying to pull it out of her for a long time,” Burns said.
Mackensy Mabie had 19 points.
The Vikings (17-8) had four scorers reach double figures. Lily Ault, Kaydence Mellott and Molly Moriarty each had 11 points, and Corinna Stiles ended up with 10.
Mellott had 23 in the semifinals on Friday in the comeback win over Wawasee. But the Chargers deployed their triangle-and-two defense again and allowed just one made field from Mellott.
“It’s pretty awesome. We’ll take more of that,” Burns said of the defense.
Tara and Sara Gross were the ones that helped slow down Mellott.
“We tasked them with being the chaser and they knew, ‘You’re going to work your tails off the entire time,’” Burns said.
West Noble led 19-15 early in the second after a scoop shot from Mabie. Then, the Vikings went on a 10-0 run with Stile scoring eight of the 10 points.
The Chargers answered with six in a row to tie the game at 25.
Tippecanoe led 29-27 at the break.
The third quarter was Smith’s time to take over.
She scored back-to-back buckets to give West Noble the lead at 33-29. Then, Smith scored eight in a row for the Chargers to kept them up by seven. Smith scored 12 points in the period and had to fight through the pain the rest of the way.
“With the knee injury and being tired, I was like, ‘It’s eight minutes left in my career, so I just have to play my heart out,’” Smith said.
A three from Mabie put West Noble up by 10 briefly before the Vikings scored seven in a row to close the gap to three.
The Chargers started to struggle to in the early parts of the fourth quarter, but Sara Gross, Madelynn Bottles and Alayna DeLong all scored to keep their team in front with two minutes left.
“It’s a great building moment for them,” Burns said. “For Alayna, hopefully this is a step in the right direction for her for years to come.”
The Vikings had ample opportunity to slice into the deficit but could not get the shots to fall.
West Noble made its free throws down the stretch to ice the unbelievable sectional title. The Chargers made 20-of-22 free throws.
