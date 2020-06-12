EMMA — Taking over for a legend can feel like a daunting task.
But Ryan Yoder doesn’t look at it that way.
Yoder was tabbed as the next Westview girls basketball coach at Thursday night’s school board meeting. He takes over for Randy Yoder, who coached the Warriors for 26 seasons.
Ryan has known Randy for his entire life. They both go to the same church, and Randy was the girls coach when Ryan, a 2003 Westview graduate, was in high school. Ryan said he doesn’t feel much pressure taking over for Randy.
“Honestly, I don’t. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. I just know that whenever I do something, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, and that’s all I can do,” Yoder said.
Leading the Westview girls will be Yoder’s third head coaching job since graduating from Davenport University.
He coached the Hamilton boys for two seasons right out of college, then moved over to Lakeland to coach the boys for three seasons.
For the last handful of years, he’s been helping Rob Yoder with the Westview boys program in various roles. Last season, he was the junior varsity coach.
Ryan has learned a lot from Rob, especially on the defensive end. Rob Yoder has been known to play man-to-man defense and that’s it, but he made some changes over the last few years.
“You’re not going to find a better defensive coach than Rob,” Ryan Yoder said. “Rob was man-to-man, then the last couple of years, he started to throw some wrinkles in there that really threw some teams off. It really showed me how to still play a solid man-to-man defense, but you can change that from team to team for what they have to best fit our style.”
Ryan Yoder doesn’t plan on changing everything from the way Randy Yoder did things, but he does want to make some adjustments and those will take time to get used to.
Luckily for him, he already knows all of the girls.
“The nice part is that I’ve had most of these girls in class,” Yoder, a social studies teacher at Westview Junior High, said. “I know who they are. It’s not like we have to go through that process. It’s just figuring out what we want to do and how to make that best fit our personnel year after year.”
Yoder said the girls game features a lot more pressing and more zone defenses, but his principles are rooted in man-to-man. That will be one of the first changes people seeing with the Westview girls next season.
The first goal for the Warriors next season will to be competitive in every game.
“A lot of those games (last season), we were in the game. There were a few that got out of hand. The girls were right there. It’s just that we need to figure out how to take that next step and give ourselves a chance at the end of the game to win,” Yoder said.
If you ask Ryan Yoder’s wife, Laura, she might say Ryan likes Westview a little too much. But that’s who he is. A basketball lifer, who knows how much passion the Westview community has for basketball.
Yoder’s stepfather is Troy Neely, who was the Warrior boys coach from 1996-2003 and won two state titles, including one Yoder was on in 2000.
“I grew up in the gym. My first memories are in the gym watching Ryan Yoder, Jeremy Bachman and Landis Skaggs from the late 80s, early 90s. I was just a little kid eating it up and living in the gym,” Yoder said. “I think I’ve spent more time in the gym and at the school than anywhere else. It’s something to me that’s very important.”
There’s a lot Yoder learned from Neely and that state-championship team he played.
“What I remember the most is the practices. Jeff Nelson, Derek Yoder, Mark Miller and Jason Yoder, I still have bad dreams about them,” Yoder said. “What I learned the most, as a freshman coming in, and they had just won state, there was no room on the roster for anyone. My role on the team was to make my free throws. I came in for a four-year starter at the end of games and I had to hit my free throws. That’s what my role was. Those guys accepted me. I never experienced more difficult practices or games than what I did that year. It was incredible.”
He said he also learned how to take what those guys taught him and pass those lessons down to younger classes.
Now, Yoder can pass it on to the Westview girls for years to come.
