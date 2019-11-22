KENDALLVILLE — In a do-or-die game, East Noble made the necessary do-or-die plays to extend its season one more week.
The Knights (14-0) rallied from a 17-0 hole in the first half to beat Hobart 29-24 and win the Class 4A north semi-state championship on Friday night.
“Our kids never stopped fighting. Our kids battled, made plays, big time plays when we needed to and they came from all over,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said.
The biggest play of East Noble’s season came with 0.7 seconds left. Hobart quarterback Riley Johnston lofted up a hail mary pass to the end zone, but Hayden Jones and Rowan Zolman combined to bat the pass down and end the game.
The Knights will play Evansville Memorial in the Class 4A State Championship. The Tigers (12-1) beat Mount Vernon 28-3 in the south semi-state game on Friday.
East Noble fell into the 17-point hole in large part to turnovers. It turned the ball over six times on Friday night, including four times on its first four possessions.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit and made some mistakes. A lot of credit to an awesome Hobart team that came in ready to play, got off the bus after three hours and were ready to play. That’s a tough team. I have a lot of respect for that program,” Amstutz said.
The Knights opened the game with a fumble that was recovered by the Brickies (11-3) at the East Noble 33-yard line. The defense held Hobart to a field goal.
The next possession East Noble was forced to punt. The attempt was blocked and picked up by Hobart at the 18-yard line. The Brickies scored five plays later on a quarterback sneak by Johnston, giving the visitors a quick 10-0 lead.
The next drive for the Knights ended in an interception by Hobart’s Zach Vode.
The Brickies drove deep into East Noble before Parker got some revenge with an interception of his own. However, three plays later Parker was picked off again, this time by Matthew Benton, who returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-0 two minutes into the second quarter.
On the next Knights’ possession in a do-or-die moment on 4th-and-1 from their own 31, the Knights handed the ball off to Justin Marcellus, who bulldozed his way for two yards. Then, Parker hit Hayden Jones for 40 yards and Parker broke loose for 25 yards, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run for Marcellus.
After a 3-and-out by Hobart, the Knights were on the move again. They once again drove inside the 10-yard line but had to settle for a field goal by Joe Painter to make it a touchdown difference before halftime. The Knights’ confidence never wavered.
“We were still confident. We just pretended it was 0-0 and we played like it. We came out here and cut our mistakes out,” Parker said.
The second play of the second half resulted in Parker’s second defensive interception. East Noble tried to tie the game on the next play, going to the end zone, but Parker’s pass was tipped into the air then into the hands of a Hobart’s Hayden Homoky.
But like most of the season, the Knights’ defense stiffened up in the second half and forced another 3-and-out by the Brickies.
On 4th-and-8 in Hobart territory, Parker found Nick Munson for 17 yards for the first down and to put the offense inside the 10. A few plays later, Parker found an opening for a 3-yard touchdown and to tie the game.
“That kid could have as bad a start as you could imagine if he wanted, and I would never stop counting on him to make a big play,” Amstutz said on Parker. “And he did. He made a couple of mistakes, we didn’t protect well. Who cares. Bailey Parker is just our dude, and he is our leader. We were going right back to him. He made huge throws, huge runs, and he made great plays (on defense), two interceptions. Unbelievable.”
After another Hobart punt, the Knights drove all the way to the 2-yard line before fumbling. The Brickies recovered the ball but had their backs against the wall. After a play where it looked like the Knights had a safety, most Knights’ defensive line broke through and tackles DJ Lipke 3-yards deep in the end zone for the safety with 10:05 left.
The Knights took advantage of the ensuing kick when Munson returned it to the 29-yard line. Parker scored on another short run to extend the lead to 26-17 with eight minutes left.
On the first play of the Brickies next drive, Johnston sprinted 71 yards to close the gap and take back some of the momentum.
East Noble worked the clock and took its time, driving inside the red zone before it settled for a 30-yard field goal from Painter to make it five-point game.
Hobart had 2:25 to drive 85 yards and win the game, but the Knights’ defense, specifically the secondary made the most important play of the season when it had to. Because of the final play, East Noble gets to play one more week on the biggest stage.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this whole community. Everybody that was here tonight witnessed what it’s like in Kendallville when it’s going,” Amstutz said. “This is awesome. This is a dream come true.”
