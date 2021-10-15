ALBION — By the end of the game, Central Noble quarterback Tyler Shisler was covered in mud.
His uniform. His legs. His hands. Even his face was a brown, dirty mess after a night more suitable to mud wrestling than high school football.
But on one play, Shisler was immaculate. And that was the difference.
Shisler rushed for a 57-yard touchdown — somehow keeping his footing — in the second quarter as the Cougars ended their regular season with an 8-0 blanking of Garrett.
Central Noble improved to 7-2 on the season. The Railroaders dropped to 4-5.
The game began with large puddles of water and a sea of mud from roughly one 30-yard-line to the other. Footing? It was almost impossible to find.
The Cougars never got into the red zone, not once all night. Garrett got there once, and that was in the fourth quarter with the game very much on the line.
Trailing 8-0, Garrett started its final drive of the night at its own 31 with 5:11 to play in the contest.
Two running plays and an incomplete pass later, the Railroaders face a fourth-and-6 from their own 35.
Garrett sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle tossed a lateral to sophomore Kaiden Holcomb. Holcomb took the pigskin and threw a nice pass downfield which was snared by a diving sophomore Luke Holcomb for a 32-yard gain to the Central Noble 33.
On the next play, Lytle hit Trey Richards for a 24-yard completion to the Cougar 9.
On first and goal, Lytle lost one yard. He then passed for five yards to Christian Hess. Lytle lost one yard to the 6 on the next play, setting up fourth down.
Lytle’s ensuring pass was batted down by Central Noble and the Cougars took over on downs with 1:51 to play.
Central Noble ran down the clock from there, eventually punting as time expired. Garrett’s punt returned was corralled at the CN 40, pushed back and tackled to end the contest.
One week after getting blanked by Eastside, 42-0, Central Noble exorcised some demons in shutting out Garrett.
“Last week, we did not play our best football,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “We took that personally. Our kids weren’t happy.”
Neither team could play their best football in the muddy conditions Friday. Garrett coach Chris DePew said in his 21 years of being a head coach, he had never seen anything like it.
He wouldn’t make any excuses, however.
“We both played on it,” DePew said. “They made one more play than we did.”
Shisler had the game’s lone score midway through the second quarter on a drive the Cougars started on their own 16.
Will Hoover had a 10-yard run on the drive, which marched from the 16 to the CN 43. On a fourth-and-3 call, Shisler took the snap and ran to his left.
“I got really good blocks from Ashton Smith and Ashton Dunlap,” Shisler said.
The shifty runner can to the outside, then sprinted toward the middle of the field. Shisler said he wasn’t concerned with the sloppy conditions once he got behind the defense.
“I was more worried about getting caught from behind,” he said.
Shisler scored, and Hoover added the two-point conversion on a run and the Cougars led 8-0 with 7:05 left in the first half.
The second half was played almost entirely between the 30s. In the second half, Garrett rushed the ball 17 times for 17 yards. Central Noble rushed it 16 times for 33 yards.
Garrett passed for 88 yards on the game. Central Noble gained 16 yards through the air.
“It really limits what you can do,” Kilgore said of the sloppy conditions. “At the same time, it plays to our personnel.”
Take away Shisler’s TD run and the Cougars gained 114 yards on 40 carries. Take away Garrett’s longest run, a 16-yard effort by Lytle, and the Railroaders rushed 28 times for 36 yards.
DePew was pleased with the way his team rallied toward the end of the game.
“Our kids made some neat plays there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.