ANGOLA — Despite the year off, the East Noble girls track team continues to reign supreme. The Knights scored 150 points on Tuesday to win the Angola Sectional and its third in a row. East Noble won in 2018 and 2019.
“We were worried when we looked at the seeds, because we were going to lose by 16 points. But I thought the real key was that my brother (Ed Bell), who is here and is a hall of fame coach from Ohio (National Trail High School), wrote me and said, ‘That’s on paper. You have to win it with your heart. That’s what’s not measured.’ There’s a lot of heart in this team,” East Noble girls track coach Andy Bell said. “Everyone did better than what they were seeded to do.”
Angola finished second with 126 points, followed by DeKalb at 69, Garrett 68, Central Noble 52, West Noble 49, Prairie Heights 46, Fremont 28, Westview 17, Lakeland 13 and Eastside 3.
East Noble’s Emma Forker scored highly in the four events she competed in. She won the long jump title with a jump of 16 feet, 11 and three-quarter inches and took the top spot in the 200 at 27.48. Forker also placed second in 100 at 12.88, and she was also a part of the 4x100 relay team with Aaliegha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Anna Becker that won in a time of 50.76.
“Two weeks ago, (Forker) was hurting. Her back was hurting, she had ice on her legs and we kept telling her to trust the process and we’ll get her there, because our workouts get lighter as the year goes on. Then, the last few days she said she feels great, and she ran great,” Bell said.
Kylie Garton was another individual sectional champion for the Knights in the pole vault. She won with a leap of 10 feet. Her teammate Hailey Holbrook finished second at 8-6.
The Hornets were the main challenger to dethrone the Knights, but they came up short.
“We had a good night. East Noble had a great night,” Angola girls track coach Mark Cockroft said.
A week after winning three events at the NECC meet last Wednesday, Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley once again swept the 800 at 2:28.70, 1,600 in 5:20.73 and the 3,200 with a time of 11:39.10.
“I cannot say enough about Gracynn Hinkley. She was on the 3,200 relay, then won three events tonight,” Cockroft said. “I don’t think anyone else won three events tonight. She did a fantastic job.”
Her teammate Kylie Caswell was also a repeat champion. The Hornet freshman won the 400 in 1:01.59. The Hornets’ Morgan Gaerte won the high jump and did it by five inches. The freshman won the event at 5 feet, 3 inches.
“That’s quality,” Cockroft said of Gaerte. “Kylie Caswell in the 400 is so, so strong.”
Central Noble freshman Ella Zolman continued her stellar start to her prep career with a win in the 100 dash in 12.74 seconds. She also finished second in the long jump and fifth in the high jump.
Prairie Heights’ Jaycee Malone followed up her conference championship in the 100 hurdles from last week with a sectional title in the event at a time of 16.51. She added to her resume this week by winning the 300 hurdles in a time of 48.84.
East Noble’s 4x800 relay team of Kayla Carpenter, Erin Weng, Anna Becker and Mariah Maley won the race in a time of 9:59.08.
The Knights would have swept the relays, but a gutsy performance in the 4x400 relay by Garrett’s group of Emma Kioski, Tia Spiece, Nataley Armstrong and Aida Haynes edged East Noble in a time of 4:13.29. Armstrong was the anchor for the Railroaders and caught Maley on the front stretch to win by .26 seconds.
Westview’s lone sectional winner was Lucy Rensberger in the discus. She won the event by more than seven feet with a toss of 113-7 ½. DeKalb’s Sarah Brown in the shot put was her team’s only sectional champion. She won her event with a throw of 35-7 ½.
Girls Track Sectional Results
Angola Middle School
Tuesday
Teams Scores
1. East Noble 150, 2. Angola 126, 3. DeKalb 69, 4. Garrett 68, 5. Central Noble 52, 6. West Noble 49, 7. Prairie Heights 46, 8. Fremont 28, 9. Westview 17, 10. Lakeland 13, 11. Eastside 3.
Individual results
(Top 3 advance to regionals)
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12.74, 2. Forker (EN) 12.88, 3. Kioski (G) 13.03, 4. Almond (A) 13.17, 5. Pelliccia (A) 13.35, 6. Fleck (EN) 13.49, 7. Brown (LL) 13.52, 8. Wallace (LL) 14.02.
200 — 1. Forker (EN) 27.48, 2. Almond (A) 27.53, 3. Pelliccia (A) 27.76, 4. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 27.83, 5. Mawhorter (WN) 28.14, 6. Hudson (EN) 28.16, 7. Vice (CN) 28.99, 8. Spiece (G) 29.11.
400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:01.59, 2. Armstrong (G) 1:02.94, 3. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 1:03.76, 4. Glasgo (PH) 1:03.86, 5. Weng (EN) 1:05.04, 6. Smith (A) 1:05.13, 7. Becker (EN) 1:05.67, 8. Gearheart (PH) 1:07.27.
800 — 1. Hinkley (A) 2:28.70, 2 Oberlin (A) 2:31.20, 3. Carpenter (EN) 2:33.05, 4. Shoemaker (WN) 2:35.05, 5. DeTray (D) 2:36.04, 6. Keihn (EN) 2:36.83, 7. Rinehold (CN) 2:38.62, 8. Haynes (G) 2:41.18.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:20.73, 2. Gannon (F) 5:24.79, 3. Bennett (D) 5:27.12, 4. Keihn (EN) 5:35.32, 5. Becker (EN) 5:43.97, 6. Dailey (A) 5:45.05, 7. Clark (WN) 5:48.35, 8. DeTray (D) 5:49.84.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 11:39.10, 2. Gannon (F) 11:39.89, 3. Winebrenner (D) 11:41.83, 4. Bennett (D) 11:57.47, 5. Becker (EN) 12:18.72, 6. Rodgers (EN) 12:31.93, 7. Parson (WN) 12:50.12, 8. Fry (WV) 12:56.12.
100 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 16.51, 2. Baer (G) 16.92, 3. Miller (D) 17.33, 4. Walz (EN) 17.46, 5. Paris (CN) 17.67, 6. Jordan (EN) 17.90, 7. Springer (PH) 21.99.
300 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 48.84, 2. Maley (EN) 48.88, 3. Stutzman (WV) 50.30, 4. Munson (EN) 51.09, 5. Thomas (A) 51.28, 6. Yates (WN) 51.77, 7. Geiger (E) 52.03, 8. Wright (F) 53.48.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 50.76, 2. Garrett 51.64, 3. Angola 52.25, 4. Central Noble 52.34, 5. Prairie Heights 54.60, 6. DeKalb 55.26, 7. Fremont 56.26.
4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:13.29, 2. East Noble 4:13.55, 3. Angola 4:18.76, 4. West Noble 4:21.83, 5. Central Noble 4:35.51, 6. Fremont 4:37.09, 7. Prairie Heights 4:38.93, 8. Lakeland 4:39.45.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 9:59.08, 2. Angola 10:12.53, 3. DeKalb 10:17.53, 4. West Noble 10:30.30, 5. Fremont 10:37.37, 6. Garrett 11:17.73, 7. Prairie Heights 13:06.98.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 6-11 ¾, 2. Zolman (CN) 15-11 ½, 3. Crow (EN) 15-9, 4. Mawhorter (WN) 15-5 ¼, 5. Baver (G) 15-4 ¼, 6. Leslie (D) 15-2 ¾, 7. German (PH) 15-1 ¼, 8. Thomas (A) 15-0 ¼.
High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. Walz (EN) 4-10, 2. Leach (A) 4-10, 4. Rettig (LL) j4-10, 5. Zolman (CN) j4-10, 6. Gordon (G) j4-8, 7. Hudson (EN) j4-8, 8. Geiger (E) j4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Garton (EN) 10-0, 2. Holbrook (EN) j8-6, 3. Trine (A) j8-6, 4. Baver (G) j8-0, 5. Schiffili (LL) j8-0, 6. Dailey (PH) j8-0, 7. Baer (G) j7-6, 8. Leland (PH) j7-6.
Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 113-7, 2. Kiebel (CN) 106-6, 3. Brown (D) 104-6, 4. Hicks (D) 103-9, 5. Hartman (PH) 101-10, 6. Best (G) 96-4 ½, 7. Weaver (G) 92-5 ½, 8. Bottles (WN) 91-11.
Shot put — 1. Brown (D) 35-7 ½, 2. Hicks (D) 34-7, 3. Bottles (WN) 33-0 ½, 4. Ratliff (CN) 32-4, 5. Best (G) 31-5, 6. West (EN) 31-3 ½, 7. Berlew (F) 30-11 ½, 8. Mendez (A) 30-2 ½.
