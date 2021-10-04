SYRACUSE — It was a pair of Northeast Corner Conference teams matched up against a pair of teams from the Northern Lakes Conference in the first round of the Class 2A Wawasee boys soccer sectional on Monday.
West Noble earned a 7-1 victory over Wawasee while NorthWood shut out Garrett 8-0. The Chargers (13-4) play the Panthers (7-8-2) in the first semifinal Wednesday at Wawasee.
West Noble 7, Wawasee 1
In the nightcap, Henry Torres led West Noble to 4-0 lead with four first-half goals.
“They played excellent. It was just the culmination the whole year’s work. I’m really proud of them. Obviously, we’re not done yet,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “A positive note today. Going into Wednesday, I think we’re a little confident.”
Alex Liera slipped a through ball to Torres on his first score, and Eric Galarza assisted on the next Torres goal.
In the second half, it was Galarza who took over the scoring reins. He scored two in the first five minutes. On his first, he dribbled through the Warrior back line then powered it past the keeper. Less than three minutes later, he once again got the ball in the middle of the Wawasee (4-12-1) defense and found enough space to get off a shot.
“It was coming in respecting our opponent, and we know that (Wawasee) coach Jordan Sharp is a very smart coach, and he has good tactics. We knew we had to deal with that. We just came out and finished the job,” Zamarripa said.
The Warriors got on the board at the 21:40 mark. Mason Possell was on the receiving end a corner kick and put his head on it for the goal.
West Noble freshman Erik Murillo pushed the lead back to six with a goal with 12:34 left in the match.
NorthWood ended West Noble’s season in 2020. Now, the Chargers have the chance to get revenge.
“Defensively, they’re very organized, and I think it’s going to be a matter of us being able to break that down. It’s going to be a challenge, but respectfully, I think we’re confident going in,” Zamarripa said.
NorthWood 8, Garrett 0
In the first match of the night, Garrett (8-9) kept NorthWood (7-8-2) off the scoreboard for the first 18 minutes, then the floodgates opened.
The Panthers’ Joel Guzman got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez.
The Railroaders had chance to answered a few minutes later off a free kick from Braydon Kennedy. His shot from 30 yards out was saved initially by NorthWood goalie Trent Iwema. The rebound shot went into the goal, but Garrett was called offsides and the goal was waived off.
Moments later, Dominic De Freitas took a long shot that got past the outstretched arms of Garrett’s Nick Barden and inside the right post.
Then, Solomon Yegon scored two goals in a 32-second span to double the Panther lead to 4-0. His first came after a nifty move to spin around a Railroader defender then hit a strong shot that found the net.
The final goal of the first half was an own goal by Garrett off a NorthWood corner.
Michael Hahn and Bryce Knepp each scored in the second half for the Panthers, and they got another off a second own goal from the Railroaders.
