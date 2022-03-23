Foul trouble. Ragged play.
Even with a powerhouse starting lineup, those issues have come up on occasion for the Central Noble boys basketball team.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (28-2) will be playing for a state title on Saturday vs. Providence (20-6).
According to statistics provided by the IHSAA, Central Noble is the only state contender of the eight teams vying for state championships to rank in the top 32 in the state for offensive scoring and scoring defense.
Two big reasons?
Central Noble senior Noah Shepherd and sophomore Sam Essegian.
Neither currently starts for the Cougars. But both have played essential roles in Central Noble’s success.
“We would not be where we are without either of them,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Against Eastside in the Westview Sectional final, Essegian filled in for his brother when Connor Essegian ran into foul trouble. During a critical stretch, he found Central Noble’s Logan Gard open underneath for a dunk to help keep the Blazers at bay. Shepherd provided a defensive lift when he pressured Carroll (Flora) point guard Chris Huerta during last weekend’s semi-state in Elkhart.
Shepherd is a 5-10 guard. Sam Essegian is a 6-foot-5 forward.
Both have proven they will do whatever is asked of them.
“They pick us up defensively,” Bodey said. “(Shepherd) is probably the best on-the-ball defender in the area. Sam does the same thing. He frustrates people.”
Shepherd has played valuable minutes in key contests as a ball handler, as well, helping the Cougars regain their focus.
“I’m more of a reliable player to settle things down when things get crazy,” Shepherd said. “I try to be relaxed and let things happen. If you let it get emotional, things usually go bad on and off the court.”
Everyone wants to play all the time. Everyone wants to be the big scorer.
But Central Noble has succeeded, in no small part, by having players like Shepherd and Sam Essegian not just accept their roles, but embrace them.
“I accepted that role and take it to heart,” Sam Essegian said. “Whatever’s needed, I do it. It was more hard figuring out what that role was. Once I found out, I accepted it right away.”
He can’t pin it down to the exact game, but Essegian remembers watching as a team really made it difficult for his brother to score. He told himself when he got in, he would do whatever it took to get Connor some good looks at the basket.
Both are relishing the opportunity to play on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor in Indianapolis.
“It’s a good feeling,” Shepherd said. “To be able to play on the biggest court is a dream come true.”
Sam Essegian said, “It feels great. I’m blessed to have that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.