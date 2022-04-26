KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Spencer Denton signed his letter of intent Monday to play basketball at Hanover College.
Denton knew right away once he stepped on campus that Hanover was the right place for him.
"When I went on my visit, they welcomed me and it felt like home. The coaches, the facilities, the players, everything about it felt right," Denton said.
Monday was an unlikely thought not that long ago for Denton. He missed his sophomore and junior seasons with two separate ACL injuries, both on his left knee.
"It means a lot. Seven months ago I didn't know if I was going to be doing this. To be able to do it is a dream come true," Denton said.
He was able to come back for his senior year and shined for the Knights. Denton averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game and made the All-Northeast 8 Conference second team.
Denton believes he fits what Hanover needs for their program.
"I think I'll fit in well. They like big guards and I think that's what I am. I think with every part of my game, I can help them," Denton said.
Denton is going to miss the East Noble basketball family.
"I've had great people around me to prepare me for this and the hard times I went through will also help as well," Denton said.
Denton is joining a Panther program that finished 21-5 last season and were the No. 1 seed in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. Hanover lost in the title game.
"We want to win conference again. They barely missed the D-III tournament. We'll be looking to get in that and win conference for sure," Denton said.
Denton plans on studying business while at Hanover.
