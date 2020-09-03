LIGONIER — Westview took control early in Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference girls soccer match against West Noble and came away with a 4-1 win.
“I thought we played pretty good. Once we started to relax a little bit, we were able to connect some things,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “Early on at times, it looked helter skelter. But we’ve got great senior leaders and we were able to remain calm, stay cool and relaxed. West Noble is a very solid team.”
The Warriors (2-0-1, 2-0 NECC) got on the board quickly after a hand ball foul was called inside the box, awarding a penalty kick to the visitors. Alexis Miller took the PK for Westview and scooted it past the Charger keeper.
Miller was involved on the next Westview goal as well. After a being called offside, Westview quickly took back possession and Miller dribbled up the right side and sent an arching cross to Addie Bender, who put a touch on the ball and into the net.
“I was proud that we were finally able to get more on the offensive side. We’ve got some skill there and we feel very comfortable about where we’re at,” Yoder said.
After it was the Warriors who were on the attack during the early stages of the first half, the Chargers(2-3, 0-2) started finding more opportunities later in the period. Unfortunately, none of the shots made past Westview keeper Hailee Caldwell.
West Noble finally cut the lead in half after it was awarded a penalty kick within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Sherlyn Torres took the shot and capitalized with the goal.
Westview quickly answered with a goal from Paige Riegsecker, who scored on a free kick just outside of the box.
With the clock winding down under five minutes, West Noble had a chance to cut into the lead again with a free kick of their own, but the attempt went wide left.
A few minutes later, the Warriors put the match out of reach when Jocelynn Schrock lofted a shot over the Charger keeper after bring her away from the net.
Westview kept West Noble’s go-to scorers Torres and Neyda Macias in check for most of the match, even with a new formation in the back of their defense.
“I thought we did a pretty good job. A couple of times, we let them go. We moved Paige Riegsecker into the midfield role (Thursday), so that was new for her. Katie Engelage and Hope Bortner are freshmen and playing the toughest spot on the field, so to ask them to do that as freshmen it’s a big task,” Yoder said. “They’re learning, we’re learning (as a team). Our objective to be playing our best by October. We love these type of games and it gets us ready for that.”
West Noble boys 8, Lakeland 0
In the second match of the night, the Charger boys scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and never let up.
Henry Torres scored three goals in the first half, and Alejandro Hernandez added a couple more in the first 40 minutes. Alexandro Liera scored the second goal of the match for West Noble.
Coy Wolheter added to the scoring parade with a goal early in the second half, and David Mendoza finished the match off with another score.
