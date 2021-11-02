ALBION — The Central Noble Board of Education officially approved the hiring of David Pearson as the new Cougar softball head coach on Monday.
Pearson takes over for Taylor Amber, who resigned this past fall to spend more time with her growing family.
Amber led the Cougars from 2017-2021 and amassed a 71-30 record that included two Northeast Corner Conference regular season titles and one NECC tournament championship.
Pearson has coached softball at various levels including a stint as a varsity assistant at his alma mater, Churubusco High School under former head coach Wayne Gibson.
Currently, Pearson works within the Central Noble School Corporation as a study hall monitor and serves as the National Honor Society sponsor at Central Noble High School.
Pearson’s partner is Stephanie Meyers and he has two children, Landon and Mallory. Pearson is also a licensed IHSAA volleyball official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.