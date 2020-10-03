KENDALLVILLE — The trophy case is getting a little crowded, but there might room for another piece of hardware or two.
The Westview boys tennis team earned its fifth straight sectional championship after a 5-0 sweep over West Noble on Saturday at East Noble High School.
Winning five in a row is something the Warriors have never accomplished. They’ve won four in a row previously on two separate occasions. They did it from 1999-2002 and 2004-07.
“That’s a great accomplishment. For the seniors, it’s four in a row for them. These guys have all been a part of it,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
Those three seniors include Brady Hostetler, Will Clark and Tim Brandenberger.
“Over the years, these guys work hard, and they’re fun to be around. They deserve it,” Miller said.
The Warriors took care of business in four of the five sets on Saturday. Only one of the positions went three sets and it came at No. 2 singles. Elijah Hostetler was able to outlast Chris Miller 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Isaiah Hostetler was the first off the court at No. 1 singles with a quick 6-0, 6-0 win over West Noble’s Nate Shaw. At No. 3 singles, Brennan Beachy defeated Luke Schermerhorn 6-2, 6-1.
Clark and Brady Hostetler beat Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and at No. 2 doubles, Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers won 6-0, 6-2 over JJ Jacobs and Wesley Shaw.
Westview faces Goshen in the first round of the Concord Regional Tuesday in Dunlap. On the other side of the bracket is DeKalb and the host Minutemen. The Warriors defeated the RedHawks 4-1 earlier this season, but it’s going to be different this time around, according to Miller.
“Goshen has changed their lineup. The only commonality they have is at No. 1 singles. They’ve moved a couple of people up, and they’re tough competitors. We’re going to have to play really well,” Miller said.
Westview improved to 19-2 on the season after Saturday’s win. One of the two losses came at the hands of Concord. It was a 3-2 loss on Sept. 12. Miller added that his guys can’t get caught looking ahead to a potential final matchups with Concord.
“We have to kind of put the blinders on. I’m sure that’s in the back of the guys’ minds,” Miller said.
Miller added that his guys can draw from their previous postseason runs, including last year’s trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
“I think they’ll rise up to the occasion,” Miller said. “That’s what they’ve done for most of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.