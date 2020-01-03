KENDALLVILLE — It looked bleak early on Friday night in the Big Blue Pit, but the Knights rallied back and slowed the hot-shooting Raiders for a 68-58 win.
“That’s a really good win for us against a really good team,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “A couple of our guys felt like we owed them one after last year, going up there and them outplaying us.”
In last season’s game on Dec. 6, 2018, the Knights had to rally, just like on Friday, but this time, they weren’t going to let a late lead slip away.
“It really is a turning point after Fairfield and picking up our first win. (Northridge) is a good team that beat teams that have beat us by 30 points. It was really good team win, and it shows that we’re capable of doing much bigger things,” East Noble senior forward Gage Ernsberger said.
The Knights (2-3) got balanced scoring on Friday with 22 points from Hayden Jones, Nate Dickson added 20 and Ernsberger had 16.
Northridge (5-5) caught fire from distance early the first half and hit seven three-pointers, most of them from Sam Smith, who knocked down four of them and finished with 23 points.
The Knights trailed 24-10 late in the first quarter after Smith’s fourth trey that forced a timeout from Eakins.
“We knew if we shut down their transition threes from Sam Smith that they’d be in trouble, so we shut that down and you see the game kind of turn around from there,” Ernsberger said.
Dickson did his best to match Smith from outside, hitting a couple in the first quarter, including one off an assist from Chris Hood to cut the lead to eight.
But it wasn’t just Smith who was hot from beyond the arc for the Raiders. Camden Knepp also hit three times from distance in the first half and his team led 27-16 after the first.
East Noble was able to slow down the pace to their liking in the second quarter and was able to work the ball around and get good shots, but it was the hustle plays that keep it in the game.
Ernsberger scored back-to-back baskets on putbacks, then Jones went to the free-throw line after another offensive rebound keep the possession alive.
“I thought after the first quarter for the last 24 minutes, we played harder than they did. I thought it was all about effort,” Eakins said. “You get good things to happen when you play really, really hard.”
The Knights kept up their hot shooting from three with a couple more by Ernsberger and Luke McCue to start the second half. For how well the Raiders shot early on, they went cold in the second half, hitting only a few threes in the second half while the Knights stayed consistent and finished 9-of-16 from three.
After Alex Stauffer’s three pushed the lead to nine points one more time, East Noble beat Northridge down the floor time after time, which led a 10-0 run and East Noble’s first lead of the game, 46-45, after a fastbreak three by Dickson with just over a minute to go in the third.
Stauffer is Northridge’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 points per game. He finished with 13 points, but was hard-pressed to come down with a clean rebound all night long.
“Gage did a heck of a job guarding him. Chris did as well. Both the guys deserve a lot of credit,” Eakins said. “(Stauffer) started to press a little bit in that second half because he couldn’t get the ball to go down.”
“I knew that he was a big boy so I would have to outjump him. I knew he was a little slow on his feet compared to me,” Ernsberger said.
The 6-foot-7 center stepped out the three-point line and took a few shots from there as he couldn’t get to the rim like he did in the first half.
East Noble pushed its lead to seven after another score from Jones that came after another offensive rebound. It finished with nine offensive rebounds for the game and 32 overall.
The Knights’ biggest lead came with 2:30 to go after Brooks Miller wanted to get in on the three-point party and hit one. Smith answered with a couple of threes in the final minutes, but East Noble did just enough from the free-throw line to keep the lead at double digits.
East Noble outscored the Raiders 52-31 in the final three quarters.
