VALPARAISO — In between the first and second quarter of the women’s college basketball game between Valparaiso and Drake on Sunday, a special clip played on the videoboard for senior day. It featured all of the Crusader underclassmen answering the question, “What do you enjoy most about having Grace Hales on the team?”
All of them said something about the senior’s positive attitude and how she is a source of constant optimism, even when things aren’t so positive.
The 2016 Westview graduate has remained upbeat throughout her four-year career, which is filled with couple of rough seasons for the Valparaiso women. Hales persisted through the bad times, including a coaching change and switching conferences (Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference) has helped Valpo turn out its first winning season since 2008-09.
Going through all of that made for a special senior day at the Athletics-Recreation Center, where she played her final home game.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season. This is the first winning season we’ve had in so long. I’m just so proud to be an upperclassmen and a senior on this team,” Hales said.
The former Westview star has played through it all. She’s played in every game since she stepped on campus, which adds up to 122 games.
“It’s been pretty emotional for me. I’ve played all four years and played in every single game since I’ve been here,” Hales said. “It’s been tough. We’ve had a lot of losing seasons. It’s hard. College is a really long season, it’s way longer than high school. To go from winning a lot in high school and transitioning to helping build a program where you don’t get as many wins that was tough.”
Hales could have gone to a couple of different smaller, NCAA Division-II schools and been more successful, both individually and as a team, but she liked what Valparaiso offered athletically and academically.
“I’ve just been lucky. I’ve never been one to have very many injuries. I was lucky to be a freshman and come in right away and play. A lot of people don’t get to be in that position,” Hales said. “When I committed to Valpo, a Division-I school, it was only one of the few D-I’s I was looking at, and I knew committing here I wasn’t expecting to be a star. I wanted to be a role player. I wanted to do whatever I can.”
After averaging 19.2 points per game and winning four straight sectional titles at Westview, Hales didn’t see very many points being scored nor very many wins adding up. Her freshman season at Valpo, she averaged 5.5 ppg off the bench and earned the team’s Sixth Player of the Year. The team only won 10 games that season.
During her first year, Hales remembers being yelled at a lot by the coaching staff.
“I remember getting so nervous to even go to practice, which is funny looking back. I’m proud of myself for evolving. I take criticism well, so I never let that bring me down,” Hales said. “I never got mad about that. I never pouted. I never complained. Everybody was always on me, and I stayed positive throughout it all, and we’re here.”
Where does that positive attitude come from?
“I like working hard. I’m just happy to be here. I feel like if I’m working as hard as I can that’s all I can do,” Hales said. “Thankfully, I’ve seen the hard work pay off. Like I said, this being one of the best years we’ve ever had here, probably one of the most historical years Valpo has had, I think that just proves that if you keep working hard and stay positive, it will pay off eventually.”
The Crusaders won 13 games the following season, and Hales scored eight points per game as a sophomore. Then, a coach change was made to current coach Mary Evans.
“I’m very thankful for our new coaches, because when a new coaching staff comes in, they didn’t recruit me, they never saw me play. That’s kind of nerve wracking. I was like, ‘Am I ever going to play again?’ That type of situation,” Hales said.
Thankfully, Hales did play again and even moved into the starting lineup her junior year.
In the first season under Evans, Hales averaged 10.9 points per game, but Valpo only won eight games.
This season, Hales is the team’s leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, and the Crusaders potentially could make a postseason tournament for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
She became the 16th player in program history to reach 1,000 points and currently ranks 12th all-time in career points after she scored a team-high 16 in the 83-79 loss to Drake on Sunday.
Hales hopes she is remembered for more than just putting up a lot of points and helping turn the women’s basketball program around.
“I’m hoping it’s a consistent, hard-working person that’s positive. I just want everybody to remember how consistent I was. I was here every day. I never missed a practice, never missed a game. I just wanted to do what’s best for my team,” Hales said. “I hope people will remember me by that.”
She’s already earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and is currently working towards a master’s in sports media. Hales has worked in all aspects of media while at Valpo. She’s worked on the ESPN broadcasts, helped the sports information department and contributed to the school newspaper.
She plans to stay at Valparaiso next year as a graduate assistant on Evans’ staff and work primarily with the team by doing some of their social media, marketing and recruiting.
“It’s been awesome to coach her. She’s an amazing young woman, great student, great basketball player and great person,” Evans said. “I’m really excited to have her back with us next year as a GA. It’ll be fun to have her around next year and have her work with some of our younger kids. Some of it on basketball, but what it’s like to be a student-athlete, because she’s really taken every advantage this university has given her. She’s had a really great career.”
