CLARKSVILLE — Providence has been the underdog every step of the way during the postseason, but it's a role it has been able to thrive in.
The Pioneers (20-6) are once again the underdog in the Class 2A State Championship game against No. 3 Central Noble (28-2).
"We're clearly the underdog. (Central Noble's) record and season speaks for itself as being superb," Providence head coach Ryan Miller said.
The Pioneers defeated two ranked opponents on the road to the state finals. They defeated No. 5 Linton-Stockton 50-47 in the regional semifinals at Greenfield, then they beat No. 9 Eastern Hancock 41-33 in last Saturday's Class 2A South Semi-State at Seymour.
"It's something we're accustomed to. I think we're fine either way," Miller said. "We don't put a lot of stock into that stuff. Just focus on who you're going against and prepare the best you can and try to play our game and do what we do as best we can."
The path to state was also paved with a couple of hostile environments.
"We've had tough games all along the way," Miller said. "Starting with our sectional, we were the underdog in our sectional final."
Providence had to beat Southwestern (Hanover) in its home gym to win the sectional title. The Pioneers took the crowd out of the game early and dismantled the Rebels by 24.
The regional final at Southridge pitted Providence versus Forest Park, which is less than 10 miles away from Southridge High School. The Pioneers beat the Rangers 44-37.
The last three games for Providence have decided by eight points or less. In the semi-state game, Providence trailed Eastern Hancock heading into the fourth quarter. It proceeded to outscore the Royals 16-3 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Max Beatty knocked down a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to extend the Pioneers' lead to four. He finished with a team-high 15 points.
"They have high-powered offense with a lot of good shooters," Miller said of Eastern Hancock. "We knew something needed to change and shift the tide some way. We did step up our level of defense. We were fortunate that they had a few looks that did not fall. On the offensive end, our guys were getting some looks early in the game that weren't falling. Fortunately, near the end we were able to capitalize on some of the stops we were getting."
Five of the Pioneers' six losses came against Class 3A and Class 4A opponents. Providence also lost to Class 1A Rock Creek Academy (14-9).
The Pioneers are 10-0 this season against Class 2A competition.
"We've had a nice year all in all. It's a team that has steadily improved over the course of the year," Miller said. "I think the boys started to gain some belief and confidence and what they are capable of doing, especially the last month or two of the season."
The overall record of the six teams which defeated the Pioneers is 103-44.
"We felt confident in our abilities. Our area around here has pretty tough competition. We play a lot of good 3A and 4A teams, along with some other 2As and 1As that are pretty solid. We've taken some losses, but we feel battle-tested," Miller said.
The Pioneers are 5-2 in games decided by five points or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.