KENDALLVILLE — East Noble had some pent-up frustration, and it took it out on Huntington North Friday night.
The Class 4A No. 6 Knights (2-0, 1-0 Northeast 8) were up 21-0 before the Vikings (1-2, 0-1 NE8) took their first offensive snap. East Noble continued to flex its muscle all night and came away with a 57-13 win in its Northeast 8 Conference opener.
East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said his team needed some as many game reps as possible after the cancelation of last week's NorthWood game and only getting in two practices this week.
"It's more the fact that we missed a week of football. We missed more than a week of practice. We needed to run a lot of plays. We need to put ourselves in situations and practice some things that we're going to need later on," Amstutz said.
After receiving the opening kick, East Noble scored five plays later on a 38-yard run from Kainon Carico. On the next play, Carico recovered the onside kick and scored three plays later. Zander Brazel hit Nick Munson on a 23-yard fade to the end zone. On the ensuing kickoff, the Vikings fumbled and Damon Bentley landed on it for the Knights. Brazel called his own number three plays later and ran in for an 11-yard touchdown.
Brazel ran the ball five times for 44 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, the sophomore was 9-for-15 with 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Munson had a team-high 129 receiving yards on six receptions.
Carico led the team with 116 yards on 12 carries and two scores. As a team, East Noble finished with 459 yards of total offense.
When Huntington North did finally get the ball on offense, the East Noble defense didn't allow them to have the ball for long. The Knights forced a turnover on downs after four plays. The Vikings finished with 226 total yards.
Brazel hit Rowan Zolman for a 30-yard reception, then Brazel followed his linemen into the end zone on a quarterback sneak and a 1-yard touchdown. Zolman had 62 receiving yards on two catches.
After a short Huntington North punt, Brazel scored his third rushing touchdown from the 11 to make it 35-0.
East Noble continued its scoring parade and put the ball in the end zone on its sixth-straight possession with a 7-yard pass from Brazel to Brett Christian.
Huntington North was able to put together a drive before halftime, and Keegan Landrum found Dillon Trout for a 2-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 42-6.
However, that didn't stop the running clock starting right way in the third quarter.
The East Noble offense played its starters for one possession in the second half, and it resulted in a touchdown drive capped off with a 1-yard score from Carico.
Tyson Reinbold finished off the scoring for the Knights with a 46-yard run down the sideline and into the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.
The Knights pushed their limit as far as they could to build up experience that will be relied upon later in the season.
"We needed to throw. We need to get in some special teams situations. We need to try a two-minute situation. Those things take experience," Amstutz said. "We wanted to push the envelope a little bit tonight and create a few more situations to get better, because it's a marathon not a sprint. By the end of the year we want to be our best, and we're working on it."
East Noble travels to rival DeKalb next Friday.
