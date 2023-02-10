KENDALLVILLE — The losing streak is over.
On Hall of Fame night at East Noble, the Knights snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to New Year’s Eve in a 64-61 Northeast 8 Conference victory over New Haven that came down to the very last second.
It was also the first Northeast 8 Conference win for the Knights (3-16, 1-6 NE8) in over a year, when they won at Bellmont on Feb. 1, 2022.
“It’s been a really tough year with all the close losses,” Knights coach Brandon Durnell said. “So, it feels good to finally have one go our way and we feel this close win can help us get more momentum moving forward and bring this positive energy into the end of the year.”
Bulldogs freshman Korbyn Hammel, who shared team-high scoring honors with senior Darrion Brooks at 16 points each, heaved a half-court jumper at the buzzer from the right side of the court. The shot clanged off the right inside corner of the rim and stayed out.
In the timeout just prior to Hammel’s game-ending shot, Durnell told his Knights to just keep continuing to believe.
“So many of these games have not gone our way,” Durnell said. “We just needed them to continuing to believe in themselves and having the competence to finish games and they finally did that tonight.”
Knights senior Hunter Kline led the game with 25 points and added five rebounds and five assists, including 16 in the second half, and classmate Owen Ritchie had 20, 13 of which came in the second half.
“Those are the guys we’ve relied on all year,” Durnell said. “They made some big shots and big plays all night. Nathan Bowker had a really nice floor game, and Landon Swogger, a guy that’s been waiting his turn all year, gave incredible minutes, not only the six points but made a couple really nice passes off the bench that helped us a lot.”
Neither team could find the bottom of the net early, until Ritchie opened the game’s scoring with a 3-pointer off an assist from Kline at the 5:52 mark.
A free throw by Kline and an Owen VanGessel (5 points) basket following a three from Brooks gave the Knights a 6-3 lead.
After the Knights took an 8-5 lead following another score from Kline off an assist from Nathan Bowker (6 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists), the Bulldogs (8-11, 4-3 NE8) closed the quarter on an 11-3 run to head into the second up 16-10.
East Noble responded with a 12-2 run to open the second, with VanGessel and Bowker hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, Swogger scoring on a goaltending call and Kline with baskets that opened and closed the run, the last two of which was a perfect man-up fast break play.
“One of the things we were trying to do going into the year was push the basketball, and I felt like we just haven’t done it the way we’ve needed to this year,” Durnell said. “Today, we executed in transition and I thought it looked really good when we ran the floor.”
The third quarter was New Haven's as it fought back to make it a 42-40 game in favor of the Knights heading into the fourth.
Sophomore Kobe Ritchie added two points and seven rebounds for the Knights, while the Bulldogs got 12 from junior Jeremiah Cottrell.
Before the game, East Noble alumni Evan Edwards (Class of 2000), Garrett Pepple (Class of 2015), Theresa Schamberger Yoder (Class of 2006) and Aaron Byerley (Class of 1992) were inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
“The crowd was really good,” Durnell said. “I feel like they played a role that helped us bring a ton of energy, and congratulations to all the people that made it into the Hall of Fame and for our middle school night and being able to celebrate all those kids. It was a great night for sure.”
The Knights won the junior varsity game, 35-34, led by sophomores Swogger (10 points) and Ryker Quake (6 points). The Bulldogs were led by freshman Da’Marcus Wright (13 points) and junior Devin White (10 points).
East Noble also won the freshman game, 41-19, behind Evan Cope’s game-high 19 points. Clifton Townsend led New Haven with six points.
The Knights play at Homestead, Durnell’s alma mater, for the first time since 2019 and in the Spartans’ newly renovated gym next Tuesday.
“It's going to be really fun getting to go back home and play in a new arena,” Durnell said. “We're going to have to clean some stuff up and be really sharp if we're going to compete in that game as Homestead is really good."
