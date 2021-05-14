EMMA — Westview has a new athletic director.
The Westview Board of Education approved the hire of Norwell coach and teacher Bill Bostain to take on the role of Westview’s athletic director Thursday.
Bostain replaces current athletic director Darlene Matthew who retires at the end of the school year after a 46-year career at the school district, most of that spent in the AD’s office.
Bostain comes to Westview from the Norwell Middle School, in Ossian where he is an industrial technology teacher, a former eighth-grade science teacher, middle school football coach, the head future city coach and the school’s robotics team coach and teacher. He holds both a master’s and bachelor’s degree.
Bostain said being a high school AD has long been one of his goals.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a really long time,” he said. “It’s one of the big reasons I got into education and coaching.”
Bostain said coming to Westview is a great opportunity for him.
“This is a really good situation,” he explained. “Everything I’ve heard says Westview is a really great school district with really great athletic teams. A school system doesn’t get that way by accident or pure luck. This is a really good situation I’m coming into.”
Rich Cory, the Westview High School principal, said the school system looked closely at about 15 candidates for the position and then narrowed that number down to four. From there, the four candidates were interviewed.
“One of thing that attracted us to Bill is his love of academics,” Cory said. “For us at Westview, we believe academics are essential. For me, it was his work with the robotics clubs that really got me excited. This guy loves sports but understands just how important academics are. That made me think this isn’t just a guy after a sports job, he truly values education, so that was important.”
Cory also exalted Bostain’s easygoing personality, saying that makes him a good fit with the school system
“We know that athletics sometimes can be heated,” he said. “But I think his gentle nature will work well to deal with any situations that come his way.”
Mathew first arrived at Westview in 1975 as a coach and physical ed teacher. She quickly found herself in the role of the school district’s girls AD, and a few years later, assumed the role of AD for both girls’ and boys’ sports. She announced earlier this year that she would be retiring at the end of this school year after 46 years at Westview.
Westview School District Superintendent Randy Miller said Bostain will fit well in the Westview community.
“We loved his background and experience. Even though he’s not been an athletic director before, he’s been a head coach, he’s been an educator, he’s bright, he loves science and math, he’s really well composed and even-keeled, and I think that’s going to serve him well. He’s ready for this challenge,” Miller said.
