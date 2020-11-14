Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Windy. A steady light rain in the morning with showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.