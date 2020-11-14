KENDALLVILLE — East Noble wasn’t supposed to play on Friday night.
It wasn’t suppose to make it this far. Not after losing 20 seniors from last year’s state runner-up team. It only had seven seniors on this year’s roster and three of them had legitimate varsity experience prior to this season. It wasn’t even the favorite to win the sectional, because Leo had a roster full of seniors, was the Northeast 8 Conference champion and already beat East Noble once in convincing fashion.
But the Knights grew up over the course of the 2020 season and should be proud of how far they came.
“I feel like this team overachieved for the youth (it had). We started a freshman and two sophomores on the offensive line, two sophomores on defense and five seniors. That’s it,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said after Friday’s 28-20 loss to Marion in the Class 4A regional title game. “Man they battled, competed and they have a lot of memories and a lot to talk about for the rest of their lives.”
Even though it was a small group of seniors, it had an impact that will live on forever in the halls of East Noble. Cole Schupbach, Justin Marcellus, Jacob VanGorder, Aidyn Jones, Nathaniel Summers, Cristian Sanchez and Alex Neuhaus will always have a special place in Amstutz’s heart.
He addressed each one of his seniors in the team huddle on Friday. And with tears in his eyes, he told each one how much he was going to miss them.
“I think this group is a key part of reviving that tradition of making football the thing every little kid wants to do around here. My own son (Maddox) loves this team. The kids in this town and the community, they love football and they respect these kids,” Amstutz said.
This group may have overachieved, but it gained so much experience in the process, especially its younger players.
Both the offensive and defensive lines had no seniors on it. The offensive line was shuffled around multiple times throughout the year and still produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Marcellus. By the end of the season, freshman Zack Leighty joined sophomores Easton Brown and Nate Terry and juniors Chris Hood and Bryce Charles and performed admirably.
Except for Schupbach and Marcellus, the rest of the weapons on offense were all juniors, including Rowan Zolman, Nick Munson, Kainon Carico, Damien Williams, Brett Christian and Ethan Nickles. All of those guys have been playing significant minutes for two seasons now and should make the East Noble offense really dangerous next season.
Also, Dalton Stinson should return for his senior season at quarterback after missing eight games this season with an injury.
The defense featured plenty of stud underclassmen, including Carico, Zolman, Charles and Trace Holliday. Sophomore Hunter Pfeiffer was always creating havoc up front as well. East Noble will have to replace Schupbach and VanGorder at linebacker and Jones and Summers on the back end, but it shouldn’t have any trouble getting in the backfield or pressuring the quarterback in 2021.
The Knights will be disappointed they couldn’t make it farther in the state tournament. They had their opportunities to beat a senior-laden Marion squad, but the Giants were just a little better on Friday night.
But what other teams like Marion, Leo and the rest of the in Class 4A should fear is that East Noble will get better in the offseason and have a loaded senior class with one goal on their mind: Get back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
“What I really wanted when I came back to East Noble to be the head coach, we had all of the success in the early 2000s and then it was a lot of 6-win seasons and 7-win seasons. There’s always been success every year,” Amstutz said. “But I wanted to set a standard that we expect to win championships every year. We expect to win the conference, and we expect to win the sectional and we expect every kid to have an opportunity to play in Lucas Oil Stadium.”
