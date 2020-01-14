KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Danielle Jaquay signed her letter on intent on Friday to play softball at Glen Oaks Community College next year.
"I chose Glen Oaks because I really liked the small campus and the small classrooms. I felt like I would have more one-on-one with the coaches and teachers," Jaquay said. "I thought it would be more like high school and be a great way to adjust my first two years."
Jaquay was the KPC Media Group All-Area softball Co-Prep of the Year last season after she batted .505 with 48 hits, 60 runs batted in, six doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. In 26 appearances in the circle, Jaquay finished 15-4 with a 2.99 ERA with 144 strikeouts.
She's excited about a lot of new things that come with going to college.
"I'm excited about the apartment I'm going to live in and getting out on my own," Jaquay said. "I don't know anybody that goes to that school so I'm excited to meet new people and change my atmosphere."
Both East Noble softball coach Jessica Hull and Jaquay recalled last year's Class 4A sectional championship game against powerhouse Leo, which was a 4-3 loss, as a defining moment in Jaquay's career.
"That was one of the best moment ever. Being able to pitch that game and changing it around. They've 10-run ruled us the last five years, so hanging with them and changing it around was awesome," Jaquay said.
"I think she's a fantastic hitter. We've faced college-level pitchers and she doesn't back down from that," Hull said. "Same with pitching, she's not afraid of anyone out there."
Jaquay was look upon as a leader last season for the Knights that went 20-7 and will be asked to so once again this season.
"She's meant a lot to this program. She's stepped up as a leader and I'm looking forward to her this year and leading, especially because we'll be a young team this year," Hull said. "She'll help them get in shape and show what our program is about."
