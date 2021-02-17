SOUTH WHITLEY — The Cougars know how to respond.
Class 2A No. 4 Central Noble (17-1) returned to the court against Whitko Wednesday after being away from it for 16 days.
The Cougars pulled ahead in the second quarter and never looked back for a 63-47 victory.
“Our conditioning wasn’t that bad. I thought you could tell they did somethings on their own. That’s not a bad performance against a good team after just three practices, and we even had (Tuesday) off,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “There was some rust there but a pretty good effort.”
Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 28 points, and Sawyer Yoder finished with 20 points. Yoder hit a three with 3:20 left in the game to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career.
“His all-around game has gotten better. He’s gotten better each year, whether it be scoring or defense, he’s gotten better. I think he’s gotten better as a basketball player and as a person, personality-wise and just how he carries himself on the court,” Bodey said.
Brett Sickfoose led the Wildcats (11-6) with 14 points, and Drake Lewis ended up with 13.
Essegian started the game like he hasn’t missed a beat and scored the first seven points for the Cougars, including a three at the top of the key.
Whitko took the lead with a pair of three-pointers from Dale Reiff and Aiden Hoffman, who were both spotted up in the corner and waiting for Lewis to dish them the ball.
“I thought we let Lewis go right too much in the first quarter. I thought we did a much better job being on his right shoulder, forcing him left. I thought Connor Essegian, Ryan Schroeder and Logan Gard, the guys who were not guarding Lewis did a good job of getting in the gaps so they could not drive it,” Bodey said.
The Cougars retook the lead for good after a dunk by Essegian at the buzzer. Ryan Schroeder came down with a strong rebound near the opposite baseline and threw a long outlet pass up to Essegian, who threw it down before the horn.
Central Noble only led by one, 16-15, after the first eight minutes, but that quickly changed with the defense becoming more active.
Essegian started a 10-0 run with a corner three, then Yoder made two trips to the free-throw line, once to complete a three-point play and another time after being fouled while pulling down an offensive rebound.
Logan Gard, who finished with eight points, capped off the run with a bucket off an assist from Yoder to give the Cougars an 11-point lead.
Whitko made a hard charge at the end of the half to cut the deficit to eight, 34-26, headed into the locker room, but once both teams came out for the third quarter, it was much of the same for the Cougars.
Essegian scored the first six points of the second half, including a couple difficult scores around the rim to push the lead back to double-digits. Yoder drilled a three then Essegian nailed another to put the game out of reach.
Whitko only scored one field goal in the fourth quarter and it came in the closing moments.
Wednesday’s contest was the first of seven in the final 11 days of the regular season for the Cougars. They return to play at Fremont on Friday before a doubleheader on Saturday.
