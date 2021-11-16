KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls kept pace with Concordia for a quarter on Tuesday night, then the Cadets ran away with a 41-17 victory.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, which was followed by a 12-2 second quarter from Concordia.
The Cadets (2-2) were led by freshman Lauren Goodman, who finished with 15 points, including eight in a row in the second quarter to help extend the lead to double digits.
Carma Bryant and Lexi Panning each had six points for Concordia.
Kyndal Mynhier led EN (0-4) with six points, Bree Walmsley and Kya Mosley each had four and Bailea Bortner chipped in three, which was a three-pointer from the corner to start the scoring for the Knights.
Walmsley followed Bortner’s triple with one of her own to put the Knights ahead 6-4 early in the first quarter.
A drive by Mosley gave East Noble back the lead at 8-6, then a baseline jumper by Mynhier tied game at 10-10 with five seconds left in the first quarter.
The only bucket by the Knights in the second quarter came when Mynhier hit another shot from the baseline with 2:10 left.
The Knights continued their cold shooting in the third quarter and scored only one point, a free throw from Walmsley with 3:11 remaining in the period.
Concordia outscored East Noble 13-1 in the third quarter and had five different girls get into the scorebook with a basket.
Mynhier ended the field goal drought with a jumper with 5:18 remaining in the game to make it 35-15.
East Noble is still searching for its first win of the season and it could come against winless North Side on Saturday. The contest is varsity only and tips off at 6 p.m. at By Hey Arena.
