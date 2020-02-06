LIGONIER — January 30 was a special day for Colten Cripe when he signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track and field at Grand Valley State University.
It was a special day because it was a day that might not of come after he and fellow West Noble classmate Joel Mast were involved in a car accident on the night of Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Cripe suffered brain damage from a severe concussion with bleeding on the brain and a broken pelvis.
Cripe was able to make a full recovery and compete in the 2019 cross country season, leading the Chargers back to the state finals, where they finished 21st as a team.
“It’s definitely really special. I’ve been dreaming of this day for a while. God has been with me through it all. I’m really excited and blessed to be where I am today,” Cripe said.
The Charger senior was No. 56 to cross the finish line in the state race, leading the team. He also finished 17th in the semi-state race, ninth in regional, third in sectional and fourth in the NECC race. He ran a season-best time of 16:03.
“It’s awesome. This is one of the things I look forward to most is seeing guys run at the next level,” West Noble coach Rusty Emmert said. “It’s always a really big deal when they do.”
Cripe’s perseverance and determination to get back to running in 2019 is something he will be able to carry on while running for the Lakers starting next fall.
“There’s not going to be anybody that outworks him. He works so hard, more than he’s asked,” Emmert said. “He wants to be successful and outwork everybody. With those two things, that’s why he’s been successful here, and I know he’s going to continue that on into college.”
“I’m excited to be with the runners as far as the guys and girls. I feel like it’s going to be really special when I’m with people of like-mind that want to work hard, want to have fun and do it the right way, and I think that’s going to be a lot of fun,” Cripe said.
Cripe said being around his running teammates and making a couple of trips to the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals are his most memorable moments while at West Noble. He thinks he will be a part of a similar culture at Grand Valley State.
“Definitely the team culture they have, a great coaching staff, they’ve been successful at every level,” Cripe said. “They have a lot of good teammates. It’s a bigger team, so I think that’s going to be fun and beneficial for me, so there’s always people to run with, always people to train with.”
Cripe said he plans on studying business and finance..
