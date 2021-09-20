KENDALLVILLE — East Noble boys tennis is in a good place.
The Knights (12-2) improved their winning streak to eight after Monday’s 3-2 victory over Huntington North. East Noble also remained unbeaten in Northeast 8 play at 5-0 and gave the Vikings their first conference loss.
East Noble has two NE8 matches left versus New Haven and rival DeKalb.
At No. 1 singles, Vittorio Bona dominated the first set against Huntington’s Carson Kitchen 6-0. Then, Kitchen had to retire due to illness.
“He came out and played the best tennis I’ve him play in the three years that I’ve been watching him,” Edwards said.
Bona has been really impressive during the eight-match winning streak.
“It is really hard mentally to be No. 1 singles player. You don’t get a night off. Even if you play a team that’s not very good, they’ll still have a great No. 1 player. Vittorio has had to play four matches in a row, three matches in a row, six matches in week against the best players in the area,” Edwards said.
Edwards added that Bona went through a slump a couple of weeks ago but has gotten through it and faced some stiff competition that is pushing him.
“He won four consecutive three-set matches, which is something that shows a lot of mental toughness and physical endurance. So I’m extremely proud of him over this winning streak, because we wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. He has a lot pressure on his shoulders,” Edwards said.
Nolan Ogle grinded against Jacob Daugherty at No. 2 singles and hung on to win 6-0, 6-4.
“In the scorebook it looks like a really dominant performance, but that player is really good. That was a great effort from Nolan,” Edwards said.
Ogle has won 16 matches in a row and has only dropped one set during his personal winning streak.
The Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller were the other winners on Monday. Edwards has notice that the duo is starting to gel together. Against the Vikings, they won 6-2, 6-3 over Reid Eckert and Matthew Weill.
At both No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles, East Noble dropped the first set quickly but battled until the end in the second set. The No. 2 doubles pair of Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz, in only their third match together, lost 6-4 in the first set and held a 5-2 lead in the second set before Ethan Zahn and Max Fusselman won five games in a row to take the match.
At No. 3 singles, Chase Mickley beat East Noble’s Grant Schermerhorn 6-1 in the first set. Then, Schermerhorn went back and forth with Mickley in the second set, but the senior Viking ended up on top 7-5.
The Knights have had to do a lot of shuffling to their lineup throughout the season because of quarantining and injury. The lineup has begun to stabilize of the last few matches, but the winning streak and the good chance at a conference title doesn’t happen without those stepping into unfamiliar roles and competing.
“I’ve seen guys step up. Either stepping up from JV or stepping into different roles on varsity. That’s a big part of our success is guys being flexible, being able to play different positions and with different partners and still go out and compete,” Edwards said.
East Noble 3, Huntington North 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Carson Kitchen 6-0, retire. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Jacob Daugherty 6-0, 6-4. 3. Chase Mickley (HN) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Matthew Weill-Reid Eckert 6-2, 6-3. 2. Max Fusselman-Ethan Zahn (HN) def. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz 6-4, 7-5.
